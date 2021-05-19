NETTLETON/AMORY – The Amory Panthers responded after a Game 1 loss to division rival Nettleton on Thursday, rallying in Games 2 and 3 on Friday and Saturday to win their third-round playoff series and set up a North half showdown with Booneville.
The win sends the Panthers to the North finals for the first time since 2011.
“This team is a total difference from early in the season. They have grown so much,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “They have guts. They got knocked in the mouth, but they came back and swung, and that’s all you can ask for in a three-game series in a playoff atmosphere.”
Game 3: Amory 7, Nettleton 4
Bryce Glenn came in as the lockdown arm for Amory, tossing four shutout innings in relief and allowing just one hit while striking out seven.
“We might have been down, but I felt like the momentum was going our way the whole time,” Glenn said. “The guys hit the ball very well, and I couldn’t thank the boys on this team enough, a bunch of brothers and family going on. I felt like I could locate my fastball and breaking ball very well, and we were rolling since last night.”
The Panthers took a 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth before Glenn took the mound, and he made it stick.
Nettleton got on the board, 1-0 in the bottom of the first on Jackson Cheek’s RBI single after Davis Oswalt drew a walk and stole second.
Amory answered in the top of the second when Will McComb smashed a two-run homer, his first of the season, to give them a 2-1 lead. Ethan Kimbrough had led off the frame with a double.
Bo Rock added to it with a long ball of his own, a two-run homer for his seventh of the year, to right field in the top of the third to stretch it to 4-1.
The Tigers tied the game quickly in the bottom of the inning on Cade Oswalt’s RBI single and Jaylon Betts’ two-run double.
Glenn put the Panthers back on top in the fourth with his two-out, run-scoring hit for the 5-4 lead, and Amory tacked on a couple of insurance runs.
Corbin Gillentine smoked an RBI double in the top of the sixth, then robbed Davis Oswalt on a catch at the wall in right field to end the inning.
Kimbrough drove in the final run with his second double of the game after Rock’s leadoff single in the seventh.
“We had some big hits. Corbin’s two-out double was huge, and Will and Bo had the big home runs,” Hoggard said. “We went with Hunter, our senior, on the bump and he got us there in that 4-4 game, and Bryce came in and shut the door. They came and scored first, and I felt like we never flinched, which is awesome.”
Game 2: Amory 12, Nettleton 6
Amory trailed twice early but tied the game in the fourth inning and came through with a big inning in the sixth to grab the win and force a decisive Game 3.
“I told the team before the game, that I’m not ready for this to be over with,” said senior Hunter Jones, who led the way with three hits. “I said whatever you do, play for your brothers in that dugout and good things will happen. Good things happened tonight, and we came away with 12 runs, which is huge against a team like that.”
Both teams started out hot in the first inning. Nettleton put up three runs as Adam Adkins smoked a leadoff triple and came in on an error. A walk to Jackson Cheek and Evan Smith being hit by a pitch loaded the bases for Cade Oswalt, who drew a walk, and Carter Crawley, who brought home a run on a fielder’s choice.
Amory answered with four in the bottom of the inning. Clayton Reese and Hunter Jones’ back-to-back hits opened the frame, and Bryce Glenn picked up an RBI with a groundout to second. Bo Rock laced a double in the gap and scored on an error, and Walker Maranto added a bunt single to bring in another run.
Davis Oswalt put the Tigers back on top with his two-run blast to left field in the second after a leadoff Jay Hawkins single, and Nettleton added one more in the third when Crawley reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch.
Tyler Sledge settled in from there, holding the Tigers scoreless after the final four frames. A double play on a baserunning blunder got him out of a jam in the sixth before the Panthers took the lead, and he struck out 11 on the night, including the side in the seventh inning.
Glenn’s RBI single and Reed Stanford reaching on an error tied it up in the fourth, and Amory sent 12 to the plate in the sixth.
Jones and Glenn started off the rally with back-to-back hits, and Jones came in wild pitch for the lead. Ethan Kimbrough and Maranto drove in runs with an RBI single and a fielder’s choice respectively, and Stanford also came home on a wild pitch. Jones finished off the scoring with his second hit of the inning to plate two more runs.
“The guys battled, and these kids had guts with their backs against the wall. I’m glad when they are backed in a corner, they came out fighting,” Hoggard said. “We gave up three in the first and could have easily laid down but came back and answered. Sledge had some bad luck early but settled in, and that’s a huge pitching performance when we needed it. Hunter had a big night, and when the lights come on in a big situation, there’s no one else that we want more than No. 1 out there.”
Game 1: Nettleton 12, Amory 1
Nettleton’s offensive explosion highlighted the opening game of the series as the Tigers jumped out to a 10-0 lead before the Panthers could crack the scoreboard.
“We barreled them up early and could tell from an offensive standpoint that we were going to swing it well tonight, and when Drew (Humble) hit his home run, it just got everybody rolling,” Nettleton coach Joseph Koon said. “All hitters were locked in and fired up, and when our lineup gets to clicking, I feel good about it. It was definitely an exciting night for us.”
First baseman Drew Humble jumpstarted the offense, smashing a three-run homer in the bottom of the second after Cade Oswalt reached on a passed ball on a strikeout and Carter Crawley beat out an infield single.
“I was expecting off speed because he blew it by me the last game,” Humble said. “I was sitting off speed and just trying to hit it up the middle, and he threw me a hanging curveball. It sparked us up, and when we get on a roll, it’s very hard to stop.”
Nettleton had the big inning in the third, sending 12 to the plate and scoring seven runs. Evan Smith started it off with an RBI single, and Jackson Cheek beat the throw home on Crawley’s fielder’s choice.
Jaylon Betts smoked an RBI double to left to plate another, and Jay Hawkins drove in two with his base hit to right. Adam Adkins finished the inning with an RBI single and came in to score on a wild pitch.
The Tigers capped off the scoring with two more in the fourth as walks to Crawley, Betts and Hawkins loaded the bases. Adkins and Davis Oswalt came through with back-to-back RBI singles.
Amory scored its lone run and had its only three baserunners in the top of the fourth as Reed Stanford put them on the board with an RBI single after Hunter Jones and Bo Rock each drew walks.
Davis Oswalt cruised over his five innings, allowing one hit, walking two and striking out six.