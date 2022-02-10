What a great week of sports that I got the pleasure of experiencing last week. For starters last Tuesday, we had both Amory Panthers’ soccer teams competing in the Class I semifinals at Ridgeland.
After remarkable seasons of sweeping the division and holding teams scoreless, it all came down to this of the Panthers and Lady Panthers. The boys were facing a familiar rival in St. Andrew’s, the team that defeated them at North half last year, while the girls were playing in their first-ever semifinals.
I mean you could not write a better storyline than this. If this year’s Amory soccer teams had a movie, it would probably win more Oscars than Titanic.
Both teams put up competitive matchups until the buzzer had sounded, but neither Amory team came away with a win. It was a sad sight to see the disappointment on those kids’ faces, but eventually, with disappointment comes triumph, and I believe this will not be the last time that we see Amory soccer at North half.
After traveling roughly three hours back home from the game, I was knocked out pretty quickly because I knew what was in store for the next morning, National Signing Day.
On Wednesday, we witnessed five talented athletes from Aberdeen, Amory and Nettleton sign to continue their football careers at the collegiate level.
Aberdeen’s TJ Fields, Braxton Cunningham and Jenari Bell were a few key pieces that led the Bulldogs to one of their most successful football seasons in the past couple of years, and their hard work on the season led them to college offers.
Both Fields and Bell signed to play for Northeast Mississippi Community College, while Cunningham chose to sign with Mississippi Delta Community College.
Amory’s Jaurquez Ivy was the lone signee for the Panthers as he will be headed to Itawamba Community College to run the linebacker position for the Indians. Ivy played a big part in helping Amory reach the 3A National Championship game for the first time since 2002.
Nettleton’s Roderick Patterson also signed to play for ICC after being recognized by many as one of the best running backs in the division.
I am glad that I got to watch all five of these players during their senior year because they were all sights to see for their respective teams, and I know they’ll accomplish big things at the next level.
I ended this exciting week of sporting events the right way, watching a thrilling county/county game in Amory vs. Smithville. It was Senior Night for Amory, so you know they had to put on a show for the fans, and that’s exactly what they did.
The Lady Panthers had a close call with the Lady Noles in their game as Smithville nearly came back to ruin Amory’s celebration, while the Panthers straight up dominated in their matchup.
It is safe to say that last week was a pretty awesome week for sports, and I am ready to see what the division tournaments have in store for me this week.