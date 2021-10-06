ABERDEEN – The Amory Panthers' defense managed to shutout the Bulldogs for the third year in a row and take home the A-Game trophy for the fourth straight year.
Amory's defense stifled the Bulldogs with a 28-0 shutout to take their 50th win in the rivalry series, also marking a victory to open Division 4-3A play for the Panthers.
“I thought the defense played lights out, and they were so explosive,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “I’m really proud of our team’s speed on defense and being able to overcome adversity on offense.”
Even though this is his first year coaching the A-Game, Dampeer said that he knows the importance of this matchup.
“I’m really proud for our community and excited for the kids,” Dampeer said. I know how much this game means to them, and I’m glad we get to keep the trophy in Amory and in our field house.”
Amory opened up the game in Aberdeen territory and instantly got busy with the running game.
Charleston French got two early carries on the Panthers’ first possession, and he broke through with a 25-yard run on his third carry that put Amory in the red zone. French rushed into the endzone on a five-yard run, giving the Panthers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after the extra point by Dylan Thompson.
The Bulldogs took over on the 15-yard line and had no trouble moving the ball on their first few plays. A false start penalty caused Aberdeen to go backwards, and they were stopped just short of a first down after Jermaine Strong connected on a big pass to T.J. Fields. Aberdeen elected to go for it on fourth and short, but it ended in a sack by T.J Huppert.
The Panthers once again found themselves in Bulldog territory on their second possession of the night. Amory continued to feed French, however, but this time the Aberdeen defense got through the line to force a few tackles for losses and forced the Panthers to punt.
Amory’s defense continued to stand strong as they forced a fumble and a pile of Panthers pounced to recover the ball. The Panthers were unable to effectively move the ball after recovering the fumble, and the Bulldogs' defense forced a turnover on downs.
After halting the Panthers’ offense to start the second quarter, Aberdeen received the ball on Amory’s 46-yard line. On the Bulldog’s first play of the drive, they fumbled again, and it was recovered by Thompson for the Panthers.
Amory had a long drive consisting of 12 plays after the fumble recovery. Their passing game started to open up as Jatarian Ware connected on a 12-yard pass to Isiah Smith and a 26-yard pass to Cameron Haynes to help the Panthers march down the field.
Ware concluded this long Amory drive by scoring on a three-yard run to extend their lead to 14-0 with 4:09 left in the second quarter.
On Aberdeen’s next possession, penalties continued plagued them from getting into a rhythm offensively before the end of the half, and the Panthers’ defense prevailed again as Huppert got a sack.
The Bulldogs started the third quarter with the ball on the 43-yard line, and Strong had a nice run on the first play of the drive as he looked to give his team a spark. They were unable to capitalize on the big run as Amory forced another turnover on downs.
After getting a stop, Aberdeen’s running and passing game started to come alive. Chris Holliday had a couple of positive runs, and Strong connected on passes to Jayden Walker and ML Fort for positive yardage. A chop-block penalty cooled down the Bulldogs’ brief hot streak, and they were forced to punt.
Amory got the ball on the 14-yard line and opened the drive with a 16-yard run from French. This run set up a 75-yard touchdown pass from Ware to Haynes as the Panthers started to pull away, taking a 21-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers picked up where they left off in the fourth quarter. Ware connected with Haynes on a 13-yard pass, which set up a 19-yard touchdown run by French to extend the lead with 11 minutes to go.
With the ball on the 25-yard line, the Bulldogs tried to get something going with time not in their favor. Jeffery Sykes took two handoffs for positive yardage, and a pass from Strong to Fort helped move the chains.
On the next play, Huppert came away with an interception for the Panther defense that ultimately sealed the win.
“I feel like our defense did well as a whole, and everyone did their part with being where they needed to be,” Huppert said. "Other people took their blocks up so that someone else could make plays. It was just an overall great team effort out there. This win feels great, and I was planning on not leaving high school without this trophy so I’m glad we got it done.”
Ware finished the night passing for 8 of 13 passing for 147 yards and accounted for two touchdowns. French contributed 109 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns, while Haynes finished with 125 yards receiving and a touchdown.
“Jatarian (Ware) put it on the money tonight, and Coach Dampeer called some great plays for me,” Haynes said. “This win is huge, and we’re looking to keep getting better week by week.”
The Panthers continue division play by hosting Hatley on Friday.
Aberdeen coach Alex Williams spoke on the struggles that his team had with penalties and turnovers as they look to regroup and bounce back with their next division game on the road against Nettleton.
“We moved the ball, but unfortunately, turnovers won tonight,” Williams said. “We didn’t execute on offense, and their defense took a lot of stuff away from us. We definitely need to regroup, make sure we have players healed up and just play harder next week.”