Last Friday, we entered the eighth week of the football season, and I would be lying to say that it was not an interesting week.
Aberdeen, Amory and Smithville all traveled an hour or slightly less to face their opponents, while Hamilton had a home matchup against West Lowndes, and Nettleton and Hatley faced off against each other at Hatley.
The Bulldogs picked up a road win against East Webster as their defense shined, forcing a total of four fumbles in the first half alone.
Six players for Nettleton had at least one or more touchdowns in their big win over Hatley, while Smithville held Falkner scoreless in a blowout road win and Hamilton dropped to 0-4 in its division after a tough loss to West Lowndes.
Amory stunned Noxubee County at home and grabbed a huge win to remain undefeated in Division 4-3A. The Panthers' defense reigned supreme as they forced three turnovers, and the offense opened up in the passing game.
The biggest surprise off them all, in my opinion, was what would occur at the game that I was covering.
I went to cover Smithville’s game against Falkner, and before I left, I checked the forecast to see when the rain supposed to come in. It predicted that nothing would happen until around 8:50, but the forecast could not have been more wrong.
I drove an hour and thirty minutes to Falkner and arrived around 6 o’clock. The weather was perfectly fine, and the game started accordingly.
Smithville jumped out to an early 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and a little over two minutes into the second quarter, it started lightning in the area. Both teams were told to leave the field, and they rushed to the locker room.
So, I went to go back to my car and wait to see what the game decision would be. Would Falkner, down 29-0 with 9:24 left in the second quarter, accept defeat or would they wait it out for 30 minutes until everything passed?
Ten minutes went by, and I decided to get out of my car and go chat with the Falkner coaches to find out what the plan was. As soon as I made it over to where they were standing, it started pouring down raining.
The time was only 8:00, 50 minutes from when the forecast said it would start. Falkner’s coach informed me that the game had been called, and everyone started to leave the field.
Never would I have imagined that my hour and 30-minute drive to cover Smithville would have ended in a forfeit after one quarter due to severe weather. Hopefully for week nine of high school football we will continue to see more surprises and better weather.