HATLEY – Former assistant volleyball coach Ashley O’Fallon is ready to make her mark as Hatley’s new volleyball coach and build on the success of the young program.
O’Fallon, a native of Hatley, has taught at the school for eight years now, teaching special education and eighth-grade social studies. Last year, O'Fallon got the opportunity to be the assistant volleyball coach under coach Chris George.
O’Fallon has some other experience coaching volleyball as she helped coach her daughter’s travel team last year. She said that she has been interested in the head coaching position from day one.
“This is my first head coaching position other than coaching my daughter’s park and rec volleyball team this past year,” she said. “I’m excited because this is only our third year of having volleyball, and I’ve been interested in the position from day one. I told Mrs. (Kristy) Keeton that if the position ever came open, I would like to do it just because it’s fun and the girls love it. They have the potential and athleticism to be great, and they just need someone to believe in them and push them.”
Along with helping coach her daughter’s travel team, O’Fallon has gained a lot of experience with volleyball through clinics, training programs and coaching Hatley’s junior varsity team.
“I also went to a volleyball clinic at the University of Arkansas that was pretty neat,” she said. “It was a three-day clinic hosted by Arkansas’ head coach, so I have a lot of volleyball knowledge from that. Coach (Chris) George let me coach the JV team last year, and that’s where I really got the opportunity to step in and coach a group by myself. I learned a lot through that and following a travel team, and I realized there’s a lot more that goes on.”
Even though O’Fallon only spent a year under George, she said that she sees him as a mentor and was grateful for the opportunity to coach the JV team last year.
“Coach George taught me a lot, and he was a great mentor,” she said. “I liked his coaching philosophy, and he’s always been willing to help and answer any questions that I had. Him letting me coach the JV team was good because it was the girls' second year doing it, so they were excited, and it was also my first year coaching. So while the girls were learning, I was also learning, and I feel like I’ve learned a whole lot more now.”
In her transition from assistant to head coach, O’Fallon stated a few things that she plans to achieve to bring the best out of her players.
“First off, I plan to believe in them and keep them motivated throughout the season,” she said. “We’re setting team goals and individual goals in practice, and we’re taking those goals and stats from last year and putting them on a board. We’re going to use that board to guide us on who’s playing, so they can see who’s earning their playing time.”
O’Fallon said that she is excited to watch her team grow and have fun, while she continues to learn more about volleyball.
“I’m most excited just to get out there and watch the girls have fun,” she said. “Of course, I want to win as well, but I want the girls to have fun, grow and get better as the season progresses. I’m ready to take what we’ve been working on in practice and apply it in games.
As their coach, I want to continuously learn about the sport, so I plan to continue any training that’s needed and go to another volleyball clinic because they’re very helpful. I’ve been using a training program called Gold Medal Squared, so I plan to take everything that I’ve learned from the clinics and that program and apply it to my coaching style.”
Last season, the Hatley Lady Tigers saw some success, reaching the first round of the playoff and narrowly falling to Water Valley in just the program’s second year. O’Fallon talked about how important it was for her team to gain that playoff experience, and she plans to build on that this upcoming season.
“I definitely hope to build off of the success we had last year, and I hope we can make it past the first round,” she said. “Our goal starting out will just be to make it beyond the first round and then hopefully go all the way from there.”