HAMILTON – Aniston Atkins had a good night at the plate, hitting two home runs last Tuesday night, including one in the first inning, but the visiting Amory Lady Panthers came back to get the 14-8 victory over the Hamilton Lady Lions.
“We kind of got it under us and executed a lot of our game plan. I just felt like they started grooving, hitting the ball, tying our hits together and getting extra bases,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “It was teamwork all the way around.”
Hamilton’s Caylin Ferraro got off to a good start with a strikeout and a fly out. Connor Stevens reached first on a hit, but was tagged out at second on Addie Bunch’s slapper to end the inning.
Ferraro drew a leadoff walk and reached second on Tori Harrison’s sac bunt. Faith Fontenot’s RBI double brought Ferraro home, and Aniston Atkins’s two-run homer to deep center gave the Lady Lions a 3-0 lead.
Maggie Kate Cummings began the second with a leadoff double. Madison Kirkpatrick’s double brought her home to put the Lady Panthers on the board. Karsen Sanders came in as a courtesy runner and scored on a Cassidy Simmons’ single. Walker sent a line drive into center to bring Simmons home and tie the game at 3-3.
Faith Imel got on base with a double in the bottom half, but the Lady Panthers’ defense settled in, getting two quick outs. Fontenot’s double into center field brought Imel home to give the Lady Lions a
4-3 lead.
Reese Griffith’s double in the top of the third brought courtesy runner Emarie Boddie home to tie the game at 4-4. Simmons beat out the throw from short to bring Sanders home. Riley Ray’s single brought Griffith home to make it 6-4.
Bunch got a strikeout to open the bottom of the third and Kaitlyn Gosa got the free pass to first, but the Amory came through, getting back-to-back groundouts to end the inning.
The Lady Panthers added to their lead in the top of the fourth with Stevens doubling and then scoring off Bunch’s single. Kirkpatrick brought Laney Howell home to make it an 8-4 lead.
Stevens’ catch at third to start the bottom of the fourth robbed Imel of a hit. Ferraro reached with a single but was tagged out at third on Fontenot’s double to end the frame.
Simmons and Ray reached base on hits to begin the fifth, and Mallory Kendall came in to pitch. She got off to a good start, getting a strikeout. A Macie Williams walk loaded the bases, and Bunch’s single to center brought Ray and Simmons home.
Reese Griffith took over in the circle in the bottom of the fifth. Atkins and Mitchell started with back-to-back hits, and Atkins scored in a run down to cut it to 10-5.
Cummings got the sixth started with a double, and back-to-back RBI hits from Griffith and Simmons added to the lead to make it 12-5.
Imel’s single led off the bottom of the sixth, and Harrison drove her home with a double. Atkins whacked her second homer of the night, bringing her and Harrison home to cut the lead to 12-8. Bunch’s double scored Simmons, and a Cummings sac fly brought in another run.
Gosa drew a walk to begin the bottom of the seventh, and Mollie Cockerham came in as a pinch runner, advancing to third on an Evans single. Jordan Ray reached on a single to right field, but Cockerham was tagged out at the plate. Griffith finished off the win with a popup and a strikeout.