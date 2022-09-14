HAMILTON – A close first quarter quickly shifted towards Hamilton’s way as sophomore Kyzer Verner racked up yards to help the Lions take a 49-13 win over Smithville on Friday. This win also moved Hamilton to its first 3-0 start since 2005.
“Just following my O-line put me in a good position to make big plays,” Verner said. “I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
The Lions made a statement on their opening drive as Verner carried the ball 80 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the drive. Smithville blocked the extra point to leave the score at 6-0 to start the first.
The Noles’ first possession ended up going backwards as Rokelle Cox and Parker Beasley came away with a sack, forcing Smithville to punt. With the ball on the 26-yard line, runs by Verner and Jordan Stanick moved the Lions all the way down to the red zone, and Verner capped off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run as Hamilton took a 13-0 lead.
A penalty on the kickoff put the Noles on Hamilton’s 40-yard line, and they picked up a few first downs on carries by Chandler Brunetti and Conner Dabbs. A 13-yard pass from Brunetti to Barker O’Brian put Smithville in the red zone, but Hamilton’s defense halted them on third down.
The Noles elected to go for it on fourth and short, and Dabbs picked up the first down on a three-yard run. After the fourth-down completion, Brunetti sneaked in for a three-yard touchdown run, and Braden Sanders made the extra point to cut the score to 13-7 with eight seconds remaining in the first.
Hamilton continued to pound the ground in the second as Verner and Trent Jones had a few first-down runs, and Evan Pounders ended the drive with a one-yard touchdown run. Beasley nailed the extra point, giving the Lions a 20-7 lead.
A pair of penalties set Smithville back on its next possession, but they responded with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Brunetti to O’Brian to cut the score to 20-13. The Lions quickly answered on their next possession as a two-play drive ended in a 10-yard touchdown run for Verner, and Pounders completed the two-point conversion run.
A sack by Blake Gosa and a forced fumble by Josh Harrison gave the ball right back to Hamilton at the 47-yard line. A long run by Verner set himself up for an 11-yard touchdown run before halftime, putting Hamilton up 35-13.
At the half, Verner was already up to 278 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries.
“Kyzer (Verner) is just a special player and what he did as a freshman was just a prelude to what he’s been able to do this year,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “We’ve got a great offensive line in front of him that’s deep and has helped him along the way too.”
After a fourth-down pass deflection by Jacourey Miller to start the third, Hamilton took over at the 43-yard line. Pounders and Verner broke free for big runs, and Verner added another touchdown to his totals with a four-yard run to put Hamilton up 42-13.
The Lions scored their final touchdown of the night on a one-yard run by Pounders with a second left in the third quarter.
“We gave up two third-and-long conversions that I wasn’t too happy with, so that’ll be something that we need to clean up,” Tackett said. “We’re going into district play in a few weeks, and we’ll have to defend our turf again against Okolona next game. This is our first time being 3-0 in most of these guys’ lifetimes. It’s special, and we’ve got a special group that we’ve been talking about it all year.”
Verner tallied 325 rushing yards on 16 carries, while Pounders added 45 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns. Miller finished with 55 yards rushing, and Jones contributed 51 rushing yards.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.