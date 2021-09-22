ECRU – A 30-minute weather delay did not stop the Amory Panthers from coming out and putting on a show against North Pontotoc to capture their second win of the season on Friday night.
The Panthers’ defense was key in their 38-7 victory as they got two interceptions from Cameron Haynes and Jaurquez Ivy and also forced a fumble.
“We have a lot of respect for North Pontotoc and what they have going here, so we knew we had to come out and be physical,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Our defense played lights out tonight against a receiver that’s been catching a lot of balls and a quarterback that can rumble down the field really well.”
Amory started the first quarter with the ball on the 35-yard line. The Panthers had a total of 14 plays in their opening possession as Charleston French, Jatarian Ware and Ivy all had runs for positive yards that put them in Viking territory. Amory capped its 14-play drive off by scoring on a 23-yard field goal by Dylan Thompson to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead with 3:54 left in the first.
The Vikings' first drive ended quickly after getting a holding penalty called and Amory’s defense pushing them backwards on two of their runs.
Amory got the ball at midfield to start the second quarter, and Jatarian Ware capitalized on the good field position by scoring on a 12-yard run to extend the Panthers' lead to 10-0 with 8:59 left in the second.
North Pontotoc’s second possession of the night ended after Cameron Haynes got an interception near the 35-yard line. The Panthers’ passing game started to click after that as Ware connected with Isaiah Brownlee, Haynes and Elijah Spratt. This allowed Ware to score again on a 5-yard run, increasing Amory’s lead to 17-0 with two minutes left in the second after the extra point by Thompson.
The Vikings got the ball on the 21-yard line, and their drive ended on second down after another interception, this time by Jaurquez Ivy, and he returned it 22 yards for a score that put the Panthers up 24-0 going into halftime.
The Vikings got the ball first to start the third quarter, and their offense started to get into a rhythm, but the drive ended after a swarm of Panthers came in for a sack on 3rd and long.
The Panthers continued their offensive dominance in the third quarter as Ware connected on a pass to Haynes that went 63 yards for another touchdown.
After a fumble recovery by Haynes on the Vikings’ 17-yard line, Ware got his third rushing touchdown of the night on a three-yard run to close out the third quarter and put the score at 38-0 with 52 seconds left in the third.
The Vikings got their first points of the game in the third quarter on a five-yard run by Michael Anderson to close out the game at 38-7.
“Jatarian (Ware) is growing before our eyes,” Dampeer said. “He’s a kid that we developed back in the spring, and you can see improvement and growth in every snap, series and game. I’m very proud of him, and I’m glad he took on the role of quarterback for us.”
Ware finished the game with 118 passing yards, 84 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and one passing.
“I saw a couple of things in their defense that I knew I could exploit, so I just went out and played my game,” Ware said.