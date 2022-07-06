AMORY – The Amory Panthers continued their summer journey towards improvement last Tuesday as they hosted another 7-on-7 event, facing off against Houston and Corinth.
“I thought our guys competed well in both scrimmages, and we played much cleaner than we did the last time we hosted a 7-on-7 event,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “I loved seeing our big guys on the O-line back out there because they play a key role in our success, and they got a lot of work in doing different drills. I’m thankful for all the teams that showed up because quality competition like Corinth, Tupelo, Pontotoc and Houston will help us down the road.”
In their first game against Houston, the Panthers’ defense got off to a solid start, shutting down the Hilltoppers’ first possession. After the stop, Amory responded on the first play of the drive as Jatarian Ware found TJ Parks for a 40-yard touchdown.
Houston found its way to the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown pass, but the Panthers answered on their next possession. Ware connected with Isiah Smith on a six-yard pass to get the drive going, and Ware found Parks for another touchdown.
The Toppers’ next possession after the touchdown was short-lived as Dorian Ewings hauled in an interception. After the takeaway, the Panthers scored again on an 18-yard pass to Smith.
Amory’s defense locked in and forced a turnover on downs on Houston’s next possession. Braden Maranto came in at quarterback for Amory, and he was able to find the end zone on a 16-yard pass to Ben Gault. The Panthers’ defense got its second interception of the game as Austin Hale made the snag to end the first half of the scrimmage.
Amory started off with the ball on the 20-yard line at the beginning of the second half of the scrimmage. Charleston French kicked off the drive with a five-yard run, and Ware moved the chains on a four-yard pass to Parks.
After Houston got back-to-back stops, Ware picked up his third score of the scrimmage on a deep pass downfield to French for a touchdown. The Panthers’ defense ended the scrimmage with a third takeaway of the game by Hale.
“Coach (Jake) Hill has been doing a great job with these guys as our defensive coordinator, and I’m really proud of all of our coaches,” Dampeer said. “Dylan Thompson, Carter Lundquist and Nathaniel Walker were very solid for us on the defensive side in that first game.”
In the scrimmage against Corinth, Amory was able to strike first as Ware connected with Parks for a 25-yard touchdown, and the defense stalled the Warriors on their first possession. The Panthers’ second possession started off solid as Ware found French for a first-down pass, but the drive ended after a string of incompletions.
The Warriors answered after the defensive stop as they scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass. Maranto took over the role of quarterback for Amory’s next possession, and he connected on passes to Elijah Spratt and Parks to move the offense.
Amory’s drive was stalled after the pair of completions, and Corinth took over at the 45-yard line. The Warriors managed to score again on a 17-yard pass before the 7-on-7 portion of the scrimmage was over.
“Jatarian (Ware) threw it well at times, and we had some linemen returning that did their jobs pretty well,” Dampeer said. “We didn’t catch the ball as well as we wanted to at times, but Allen Dobbs and Elijah (Spratt) did some good things, sitting down in the correct holes. Charleston (French) is always solid whether it’s carrying the ball or catching it, but overall, we had a lot of guys working hard out there and that’s all that matters.”