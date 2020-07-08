Back in April, Amory’s five fast-pitch softball seniors thought the last time they would play a game on their home field came on the Saturday before their spring break, due to their season being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Amory coach Jessica Seger always had plans to give them a special Senior Night celebration if she could, and she made her plan happen last Monday night with a ceremony honoring her seniors and a scrimmage following.
“It was always the plan to do something. Tonight, I was glad we were able to get this event in. For the seniors, they got so much taken away from them, and I’m glad we were able to do this for them,” Seger said. “Some people may say that it’s not much, but to these senior girls, I think it meant a lot to them to get their jerseys back on and play on their home field, do it one more time playing under the lights. It’s a lot more than what a lot of other girls got to do as far as a senior recognition in fast-pitch softball.”
On what would have been their normal Senior Night, Seger and her assistant coaches painted the numbers of the five seniors – Addie Bunch, Madison Kirkpatrick, Cassidy Simmons, Connor Stevens and Emma Walker – on the field down the third-base line.
In order to put on Monday’s ceremony, Seger had to write a letter detailing her plans and have the event approved by administration. The event was originally supposed to take place on June 23 but was rained out, and the senior group had a celebration with just the team on the following Thursday.
“When we started talking, our main thing was to make it as normal as possible for the girls, and after putting our thoughts together and putting it in to our admin, I am very thankful to work for administration that allowed us to do this,” Seger said. “It very well could have gotten shut down. I am proud to say I work for this district. I’m really, really proud that we were able to host this for them tonight. We had a good crowd, and the senior parents enjoyed getting to see their kids getting honored.”
what could have been
Seger reiterated how proud she was of her senior group, four of which have signed to play college softball. Stevens and Walker are both going to Itawamba Community College, Bunch to Northeast and Simmons to Mississippi Delta. Kirkpatrick made the cheerleading squad at Mississippi State.
“I am sad that we didn’t get to see what this team really had going. The season didn’t start out the way we wanted to obviously, but this is a special group,” Seger said. “Any time you have five girls and four of them are going to play college ball, you have high expectations for that group. It was going to be a new division and getting moved down to 3A, I was excited about that and just looking forward to so many things.”
The Lady Panthers started out the season with a 2-6 record, but Seger felt like that was going to turn around with the beginning of Division 1-3A play.
“I think there were some games early that we didn’t execute. We had runners on base and didn’t put the ball in play to score those runs, but overall we had a lot of talent and potential,” she said. “I expected us to make the playoffs. We knew coming out of the break that we had a lot of work to do, but I think the girls had high hopes and knew we were better than that.”
In just the limited sample size, Seger felt Amory’s strength was proving to be offense with several hitters above .300 and a few in the .400 batting average range.
“We had a lot of girls who could hit the ball, but there were some games where it was sporadic and we weren’t able to sync them together,” she said. “Unfortunately, there were some nights were some of our stronger hitters went 0-for. Defensively, we were still trying to work out some kinks and put some things together, especially working some younger girls in the designated hitter and flex spots.
“As far as our weaknesses go, there were times when situations got the best of us, and mental mistakes and errors lost us a few games.”
On the pitching side, Seger had plenty of options with Bunch and Simmons along with sophomore Reese Griffith.
“Reese did a good job throwing, and Addie and Cassidy were the experienced girls but were being utilized in other positions that we needed. Having a lefty like Reese is a big asset in fast pitch, and she came in and hit her spots,” Seger said. “I thought Addie showed a lot of maturity in being able to do both sides of the game, and Cassidy did well for us in the outfield with her being able to run and her great arm. We moved Connor back behind the plate some, and Emma was solid at shortstop. Madison was someone we could move from the outfield to the infield, depending on where we needed her.”
Looking ahead
The Lady Panthers already had tryouts for next season and are practicing and working out within the guidelines set for the summer.
Despite losing the large group of seniors, Seger still has high hopes for next season. With the team having no juniors this past season, she will have no seniors next year with Griffith, Macie Williams and Laney Howell being the upcoming juniors.
“We are still going to be in good shape. I haven’t personally seen the sixth-graders that are coming up to the seventh grade, but they have been playing for a long time,” she said. “There are a lot of athletic girls in that group, and I look forward to next year with the girls that are going to be returning and the ones coming up.”