HATLEY – County rivals Hatley and Smithville had a barn burner on Friday night, but it was the Tigers’ lockdown defense that won out in overtime, 70-69, over their rival Seminoles.
Hatley forced overtime on a Markhel Hunt layup and a Jaxon Knight free throw, then went on a 10-2 run for the first three-plus minutes to seal the win.
“That’s one thing we talked about and stressed the last few weeks is defense. We have to be invested in our defense,” Hatley coach Brandon Bell said. “I think tonight for the most part, we were invested in what we were trying to do. It’s really good to get this win because it helps keep our momentum going into division play. We’re looking forward to that too.”
The first quarter was neck and neck until Smithville took a five-point lead at the end with a pair of layups by Khirei Standifer. A three by Andrew Moody opened that up to double digits early in the second at 20-10, but Hatley went on a 13-0 run to go up 25-24 with 1:04 left in the quarter. Luke Moffett hit a three in the run, and Hunt and Knight each had a pair of baskets.
The Noles went back up as Jacob Morris drained a three with 40 seconds left, but Hunt tied it at the half.
Blake Williams scored first in the third to give Smithville a one-point lead, and the two teams started to go back and forth again. The Noles gained some momentum midway through with Aden Casey giving them the lead during a 10-0 run that ended with back-to-back threes by Williams and Moody and a 42-34 Smithville advantage.
Hunt and Knight clawed the Tigers back to within three twice, including to end the third trailing 46-43.
Morris snagged a steal to open the fourth and found Standifer and Moody followed him with a basket to make it 50-43. The Tigers went on a quick 6-0 run that included Moffett’s putback to get to within one.
Knight also made it a one-point game with 3:10 to go before Williams answered him with a putback with 1:20 left in regulation. Hatley forced overtime through Hunt’s basket and Knight’s free throw and immediately got to the line as Williams fouled out.
“It was big for him to foul out. They have a great team, and Coach (D.J.) Burress does a great job with them,” Bell said. “With No. 10 fouling out, that was big for us because he’s a great player.”
Knight and Standifer traded baskets to keep it tied, but then Moffett scored the next four points and Knight kept the 8-0 run going to lead 66-58 with :47 left. Moody cut it to five twice, but Hunt and Moffett kept the game out of reach with four straight free throws. Morris hit two threes from the corner in the final seconds.
“They came up clutch, and I like their attitude of attacking and not being afraid of the moment,” Bell said of his team in overtime.
Hunt scored 25 points and Knight wasn’t far behind with 22. Moffett added 16 points for Hatley. The Noles had five in double figures with Standifer with 17, Williams with 14, Moody with 13, Morris with 11 and Casey with 10.
(G) Smithville 50, Hatley 39
The Lady Noles put up an early lead and cruised to their second win of the season over their rival Lady Tigers.
Abby Robertson and Orlandria Smith hit early three-pointers, and Chloe Summerford got in on the scoring with a three and a couple of free throws. Tristin Price hit two from the line to make it 17-5 at the end of the first.
Makenzie Adams for Smithville and Kenlee Wilkinson for Hatley traded threes to open the second quarter, and Kamilah Ware, Price, Robertson and Summerford had a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 27-11. Mary Katherine Willingham put in a basket to close the first half and cut it to 27-13.
Smith’s layup began the third quarter, and then she and Summerford drained back-to-back threes. Peyton Wilkinson had a pair of baskets, and Emma Rose Thompson took a steal to the hoop to cut the lead to 38-19 before Summerford’s three-point play and Ware’s bucket pushed it back out.
“We finally closed out a game. Last night against Wheeler, we had the worst shooting game, and we were due to make some shots,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “I was really proud of the girls to pick up, come over here and be ready to play in one night. I was really impressed with Abby (Robertson) tonight, and we are a better team when we have multiple players in double figures.”
Robertson sank another three early in the fourth and finished off Smithville’s scoring with back-to-back baskets to make it 50-23. Hatley closed out the game on a 16-0 run with six points from Willingham and other scoring contributions from Thompson, Lexi Miller, Madison Mitchell and Emma Wright.
Summerford paced Smithville with 13 points, followed closely by 11 from Robertson and 10 from Smith.