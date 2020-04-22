What was originally an expectation amid the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality last week as first school buildings were ordered to remain closed for remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, and then the spring sports’ seasons were officially canceled in turn by the Mississippi High School Activities Association.
“I feel horrible for seniors in athletic programs,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars, who was on the MHSAA’s executive committee. “The MHSAA has worked tirelessly in trying not to go out and cancel everything from the get go and allow some hope for the seasons to resume, and it’s a lot easier to stomach it now that if they had canceled the season at the beginning of March.”
With the end to the spring seasons, senior athletes are facing an abrupt end to their high school athletic careers, and coaches are experiencing the loss of nearly a whole season and an opportunity to see their teams go for championships and have the opportunity to grow and improve.
Athletes: unfinished goals
While every spring athlete has the goal of a state championship in their minds, Nettleton senior Riley Mayhew was going for six straight individual girls’ golf state championships this spring and won’t see the sweep in her high school career be completed.
Mayhew won her first individual title in seventh grade and also won two state titles as a team. She thought her chances were strong of achieving another team championship with junior teammate Sarah Raper this season.
“I’m really upset about the season getting canceled. I was hoping I would get to defend my title this season, and I wanted to spend my last year with my teammate and best friend, Sarah,” Mayhew said. “It really hit me today that she’s not my teammate anymore. We were out on the range, and she looked over at me and said that, and we had a whole crying session on the range, hugging each other.”
With golf courses still open, Mayhew has kept her game fresh, preparing to play at Anderson University in South Carolina next season.
“We signed up for some tournaments this summer, and we will wait to see what happens with that,” she said. “It would be hard on me and every incoming freshmen that comes in if we’re not playing in a tournament for a whole year. But it does make me more driven and wanting to work even harder.”
Hamilton ace Brady Davis led the state in strikeouts last season and was already off to a promising start this season.
“I think we all knew this was going to happen, but actually finding out the truth, it was shocking. Nobody thought midseason would be our last game,” Davis said. “I know the ones who are not going on to play college ball are probably having an even harder time. I feel like we got ripped of a lot of things, and that we had something special this year as a team. Personally, I still had a lot I wanted to achieve this year and felt I had a good chance of doing that, and it all got taken away in a matter of days.”
Davis, an Itawamba signee, said he thinks losing a season is an eye-opening experience for his younger teammates.
“I would definitely tell them to let this show that nothing is guaranteed, and you have to work harder than ever,” he said. “If I could take back my freshmen and sophomore years, I would have worked harder than I did. Next year isn’t guaranteed, and you have to make every single game, practice and workout worth it.”
Coaches: Lost seasons
The Smithville softball team came into the 2020 season as the defending 1A North champions and had been looking forward to shooting for a return trip to state this season.
“It’s an all-around bad deal, and we had been looking forward to hopefully getting down to Starkville to play for a title this season,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “I hate it for all of our players, not just our one senior, Tara Parham, but all the girls as well. We had young kids trying to get experience, and those kids aren’t getting reps. From the softball standpoint, what’s going to hurt more than anything is not having slow-pitch in the fall and losing that time as well. You lose these two or three months and those on top of it.”
Two county baseball teams – Amory and Nettleton – came out strong to open the season, combining for 14 wins and just five losses in the limited playing time.
“In the back of your mind, until someone said it, you still hope that maybe something would lift and we would get to come back, so Wednesday was kind of a punch to the gut,” first-year Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “It’s tough because most of the time you lose a playoff game and you have that heartbreak and defeat as closure. Now it’s just over, and that’s everybody across the board. We hate it for Andin (Johnson), Jimmy (Gutierrez), Eli (Wright) and Pete (Moore) because they are missing out on so much in their senior year.”
Nettleton coach Joseph Koon said it was a tough message to relay to his group of three seniors, Cade Dallas, Graham Gardner and Tyler Rooks.
“I just wanted them to know how much the coaching staff loved them and how much they meant to our program over the years and will continue to mean to us,” Koon said. “It’s tough right now for everyone to wrap their heads around, and it’s still sinking in. At the end of the day, you know it comes to an end at some point, but that could be dogpiling at state or losing and having that conversation in the outfield with your team, not over the phone or something like that.”
Hatley coach Chris George said he wasn’t sure what he could say to make his three seniors feel better about the situation.
“You coach Emilee (Slade), Harley (Gaston) and Callie (Sloan) as seventh-graders, and then that end is not there,” George said. “You don’t get to see it come to fruition. I felt like our team was going to be pretty good this year and get in the playoffs, make a run and surprise some people.”