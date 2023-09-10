SALTILLO – With the score knotted in overtime, the Nettleton Tigers put their faith in first-year starting kicker Brance Lee to seal Friday’s game against Saltillo, and he delivered.
Lee’s 22-yard field goal lifted Nettleton to a 24-21 win over Saltillo to keep their undefeated streak going.
“Before I went out there, I kept telling myself, ‘Just make it. I can’t miss it. The whole team was depending on me. I’ve got to make this one,’” Lee said.
Despite a few big plays from both teams in the first and early parts of the second quarter, neither was able to break through and put points on the board until late in the second. A tackle for loss and pass deflection by Tahj McBride gave Nettleton some momentum going into their second possession of the second quarter.
Brayden Hooks kicked off the drive with a 20-yard run, and Braylen Williams kept things going with a first-down carry and connecting on passes to McBride and Jaiden Dilworth. After another carry by Dilworth, Williams scored on a 24-yard touchdown run, and Lee’s extra point put Nettleton up 7-0 with 1:33 remaining in the first half.
Dilworth capped off the second quarter with an interception, and he had a 20-yard touchdown reception in the third after Jayden Brownlee recovered a fumble at Saltillo’s 22-yard line. A failed two-point conversion left the score at 13-0 with 7:46 remaining in the third.
“I’ve been playing both sides of the field my whole life, so it’s really just natural to me,” Dilworth said. “I just try to make plays on both sides when I can.”
Saltillo’s one-yard score after a long drive was answered by Nettleton with Williams leading the charge. Williams connected on three straight passes to McBride to move the chains, setting Williams up for a 14-yard touchdown run.
Williams’s two-point run gave Nettleton a 21-8 lead with 41 seconds remaining in the third. With the ball on Nettleton’s 24-yard line to start the fourth, Saltillo took full advantage by getting in on a 24-yard run to make it a one-score game after the extra point.
“This game was a tough one for us numbers-wise because they were able to play a lot of different kids, and we had three starters tonight,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “We had guys step up and play both sides of the ball, and other guys take on more playing time than they’re used to. It was a complete team effort, and our defense did a great job in the first half. Offensively, we were able to get enough and special teams was huge for us.”
Nettleton’s first possession of the fourth ended up going backwards, and Saltillo used that momentum to string together a long drive capped off by a four-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 21-21. Gavin Pargo came through for Nettleton’s defense by blocking the extra point to leave the score tied with 5:12 remaining.
“That’s another one of our guys, Gavin Pargo, who’s just a competitor,” Keith said. “He refused to be denied and saw the opportunity for us to have a chance and made a huge play.”
Both teams’ final drives stalled out, resulting in the game going into overtime. Saltillo was able to get into the end zone on the first play of overtime, but a holding against them took away the score.
Two plays later, Nettleton’s Sam Riley forced a fumble near the goal line, and Hooks recovered it for a big defensive takeaway. With the ball on the 10-yard line, Nettleton picked up short yardage with runs from Dilworth, Hooks and Williams, and Lee capped off the night with a game-winning field goal.
“I said it when he made a tackle that I really love soccer players,” Keith said. “He’s a really good one, and I’m glad that he decided to come play with us. To step up and make that kick shows that he’s a type of fearless guy.”
Braylen Williams went 14 for 24 for 98 passing yards and had 17 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Dilworth and Pargo combined for 81 receiving yards in the win.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.