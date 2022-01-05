SMITHVILLE – Multiple big plays from several players helped carry the Amory Panthers to a 61-58 win in double overtime in a back-and-forth game against Itawamba AHS on Saturday afternoon at the Smithville Shootout.
“I can’t think of another game this year where it was back and forth from start to finish,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “Their size bothered us, and we weren’t able to get many clean looks at the rim. It seemed like everything we did was contested, but I got to give credit to our guys. They had every reason to get frustrated at times, but they stayed the course, kept battling and found a way to come on top against a very good team.”
Both teams went back and forth to early in the first quarter, trading baskets and the lead. The Panthers took a 6-5 lead midway through the quarter after baskets from Kanye Stevenson, Gray Thornton and CD Bolton. Amory’s lead diminished as the Indians took the biggest lead of the quarter at 13-8 after a pair of three-pointers by Arvesta Troupe and Qixian Zheng.
The Panthers cut the score down to 15-12 headed into the second quarter after a pair of baskets from Charleston Wallace.
Amory opened the second up by tying the game at 17-17 after three-pointer by Wallace and a steal and basket by Thornton. Bolton drilled a three to give the Panthers their first lead since early in the first quarter at 20-19.
Late-quarter free throws from Amare Brown and Isiah Smith helped the Panthers maintain a one-point lead with a minute left before halftime. Wallace capped the quarter off by draining a mid-range jumper, putting the score at 24-23 at the half.
At the start of the third, the Panthers took their biggest lead of the game at 28-23 after layups by Stevenson and Wallace. A three-pointer and dunk from Troupe tied the game up with five minutes left in the quarter. Bolton responded with a three-pointer of his own, and a layup from Stevenson gave the Panthers a 33-31 lead.
The Indians closed the quarter out on a 7-2 run to take a 38-35 lead headed into the fourth.
Itawamba managed to extend the lead to five points to start the quarter, but a 7-0 run led by Stevenson and Wallace helped Amory take a 42-40 lead with five minutes left. A free throw by Grant Hutton tied the game up at 44-44 for the Indians, but Wallace broke the tie by knocking down another three with 2:16 left in the fourth.
The Indians quickly tied it up with a three-pointer by Timothy Holliday. With 46 seconds left, Wallace got fouled and was sent to the free-throw line where he made both free throws to put the Panthers up 49-47.
“Charleston (Wallace) did a good job of controlling to tempo for us offensively, and he played aggressive at times, making some big shots down the stretch and getting other guys involved,” Pearson said.
With the clock winding down and the ball in Itawamba’s hands, Holliday got a clean look at a layup to tie the game up at 49-49, sending it into overtime.
A basket by Ben Orr gave the Indians a two-point lead to start overtime, but Thornton stepped up and made a pair of free throws to tie the game at 51-51. A fast-break dunk from Troupe helped Itawamba regain the lead and forced the Panthers to call a timeout with 38 seconds left in overtime.
After the timeout, Brown got a good look at the rim and laid the ball in to tie the game at 53-53, forcing a second overtime.
The back-and-forth affair continued in double overtime. Thornton started off the second overtime by drilling a three-pointer, but Troupe quickly tied things up again with a three of his own. With 1:41 left, Brown made a layup to give the Panthers a 58-56 lead, but the Indians tied it up on free throws by Holliday.
With 27 seconds left, Thornton drained a dragger three-pointer to give Amory a three-point lead, ultimately sealing the double overtime win for the Panthers.
“It came down to us having guys step up on the offensive end and make plays off the ball,” Pearson said. “I think about Amare’s effort to rebound, Kanye’s big buckets down low, and at the end of the day, the x-factor was Gray (Thornton) stepping into two threes with confidence and saying enough is enough. You love to see a senior step up and make that kind of play.”
Wallace led the Panthers in scoring with 18 points, while Stevenson added 16 points. Thornton rounded out the win with 12 points.
(G) Smithville 57, Hamilton 30
The Smithville Lady Noles kicked off the Seminole Shootout by picking up their third win of the season against Hamilton in a 57-30 blowout win. The deciding factors for the Lady Noles were their defensive effort and ability to knock down free throws.
“Our defense was really lacking in the first quarter, and I thought in the second, we settled in and turned our defense into offense,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We put a big emphasis over the break on free-throw shooting, and I think it’s paid off. It’s good to see them take practice out into the game.”
Smithville started the game off hot from beyond the arc as Orlandria Smith drilled a pair of threes to take an early 6-2 lead. A 6-0 run led by Laney Harrington and Paris Flanery gave the Lady Lions a two-point lead and forced the Lady Noles to call a timeout.
After the timeout, Smithville went on a 9-0 run with baskets from Smith, Kamilah Ware and Holly Nethery to take a 15-8 lead. Mikayla Wall drained a mid-range shot to close out the first, putting the Lady Noles up 17-11.
“We needed a little burst in that first quarter, and Holly (Nethery) stepped up and gave us five straight points,” McCollum said. “After that, I thought we started rolling, and it allowed me to give other girls minutes off the bench.”
Baskets from Harrington and Kaylee Joslin cut Smithville’s lead to 21-15 late in the second. A pair of buckets from Wall and Smith gave the Lady Noles their first double-digit lead of the game. Flanery trimmed the lead down to 25-17 headed into halftime.
The Lady Noles opened up the third quarter with eight straight points by Smith to take a 33-17 lead. Baskets from Nethery and Cambre Alexander extended Smithville’s lead to 19 points late in the quarter, and a layup by Smith put the score at 42-23 to end the third.
“Orlandria (Smith) is getting better each game and doing what a senior should do,” McCollum said. “Once she goes on one of those runs, it really demoralizes the other team, and I felt like she took over the game in that third quarter.”
Layups from Smith and Halle Sargent increased Smithville’s lead to 26 points to start the fourth. A pair of baskets by Kam Johnson trimmed the score back down to 46-26, but the Lady Noles ran up the score late in the quarter with multiple baskets from Ware, Nethery and Wall to claim the win.
Smith finished with a game-high 25 points for the Lady Noles, while Ware added 12 points. Nethery contributed 10 points in the win.
For Hamilton, Flanery led the Lady Lions in scoring with 13 points, while Harrington tallied 10 points in the loss.
(B) Nettleton 82, Yazoo County 37
After a close first quarter, a second-quarter offensive spark helped the Nettleton Tigers pull away from Yazoo County and take an 82-37 blowout win.
The Tigers took an 8-3 lead to start the game after multiple baskets from Zavian Dilworth, but Yazoo County quickly tied things up with a 5-0 run. A pair of buckets by Jacorien Moore and Anterion Venson gave Nettleton a 14-10 lead heading into the second.
A 6-0 run led by Dilworth and Moore helped the Tigers take a double-digit lead at 20-10 with 6:36 left in the quarter. A layup by Trey Smith extended Nettleton’s lead to 29-17 late in the second, and the Tigers capped the half off with a pair of three-pointers from Jamarion Ball and layups by Moore, increasing the score to 39-19.
Nettleton’s lead grew to 52-21 in the third as they went on a 13-2 run with multiple buckets from Dilworth, Venson and Moore. Ball drilled another three late in the quarter to extend the lead to 37 points. Yazoo County closed out the quarter with Donavin Green hitting a pair of free throws to put the score at 59-26.
The Tigers tacked on to their lead in the fourth as they got hot from the three-point line. Hunter Kuhl nailed a trio of three-pointers to push the score to 73-31. Closing buckets from Smith, Daniel Smiechewicz, Nick Hall and Winston Housley sealed the win for Nettleton.
Dilworth finished with a game-high 19 points, while Moore tallied 14 points in the win. Venson added 12 points for the Tigers.
(G) Nettleton 37, Itawamba AHS 26
After being down majority of the game, the Nettleton Lady Tigers made two key runs in the third and fourth quarters to take a 37-26 win over Itawamba AHS.
The Lady Tigers got off to a slow start offensively as they scored only three points all quarter, and Itawamba closed the quarter out with a 7-3 lead.
Things started to pick up for Nettleton in the second quarter as a 7-0 run led by Sharman Mosely, Madison Miller and Annalyn Housley trimmed Itawamba’s lead to 11-10 midway through the quarter. Mosely, Miller and Housley continued to give the offense life as they cut the score down to 16-15 going into halftime.
The Lady Indians made a 6-0 run to start the third, extending their lead to 22-15 and forcing Nettleton to call a timeout. After the timeout, the Lady Tigers went on an 8-0 run to close out the quarter with baskets from Tamiya Martin, Miller, Mosely and Sydnie Harris, giving Nettleton a 23-22 lead.
The Lady Tigers kept their momentum going in the fourth as they held Itawamba to only four points all quarter and got more players involved offensively. Nettleton claimed the win on a 14-4 run with baskets from Miller, Aaliyah Harris, Zion Seals and Martin.
Miller finished with a team-high nine points for the Lady Tigers.
(B) Okolona 74, Smithville 42
The Smithville Seminoles had a tough time containing Okolona and getting their offense going as they fell 74-42 in the final game of the Shootout.
Brayden Rowland gave the Noles a spark in the first, scoring their first seven points of the game. An 8-0 run by Okolona extended the score to 17-7 with 1:13 left, forcing Smithville to call a timeout. Clay Tacker drained a three-pointer to cut the lead down to single digits. The Chieftains ended the quarter with a 21-10 lead after baskets from Shadraquis Hammond and Fred Randle.
A pair of buckets from Rowland cut the lead down to 23-14 to start the second. Midway through the quarter, Okolona went on a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 36-17. Chandler Woodham, Braylin Hill and Lane O’Brian tried the give the Noles a surge late in the second, but the Chieftains closed the half out with a 42-23 lead.
The Noles saw a little more offensive production in the third as Woodham, Tacker and Jordan Neese each had baskets to cut into the lead. A 15-0 run by the Chieftains pushed their lead to 62-31 at the end of the third.
Smithville continued to play hard in the fourth quarter as Neese and Hill dropped in buckets to cut the lead down to 64-36, but an 8-0 run helped Okolona pull away and get the blowout win.
Rowland led the Noles in scoring with 13 points, while Neese added 10 points in the loss.