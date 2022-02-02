SMITHVILLE – In 10 years as Outlaw Wrestling Organization commissioner, Terrell Moore has helped organize nine benefit shows, helping raise funds for people in need. Through his wrestling career, he has participated in 17 or 18 benefits, never imagining he’d be one of the ones in need.
On Dec. 19, an electrical fire at his family’s home alongside Four Mile Road displaced him, his mother and two nephews. A Feb. 5 benefit show at Smithville High School’s dome will raise funds for the Moore family.
“I’ve always looked forward to doing benefits to help people due to the situation,” he said. “I appreciate Tony Dabbs and Neil Taylor for putting it on and the Monroe County School Board for letting us use the gym.”
The show is a collaboration between OWO and EPW Wrestling.
“I also want to thank the Red Cross and the community for showing all the love, even with people reaching out and sending prayers,” Moore said.
While the family’s clothing needs have been mostly taken care of, there are continued needs for household items and toiletries. The home was insured, but Moore said there are still costs such as demolition of the home and finding another place to live.
Currently, the Moores are staying with family.
Saturday’s show will feature the Violent Gentlemen, Chris Styles, Max Mayhem, Curley Moe, Brett Michaels, Tony Dabbs, Jai Webb, Bonecrusher, Brody Hawk, David Andrews, Izzy Rotten, “Hollywood” Jimmy Blaylock and others.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the show, and bell time is at 7 p.m. Entry fee is $5, and children 4 and younger get in for free. All proceeds benefit the Moore family.
Sponsors include Community Bank, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Walmart, Mel’s Diner, Smithville Texaco, P3 BBQ, Max Home, www.wrestlingnewscenter.com, Fun World in Tupelo and Amory Marine Sales.