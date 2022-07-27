ABERDEEN – In the past decade, the Outlaw Wrestling Organization (OWO) has hosted 15 benefits and fundraisers, attracted fans from throughout northeast Mississippi and northwest Alabama and pulled in collective crowds numbering in the thousands.
The independent wrestling organization will celebrate its first decade of high-flying fun July 30 with a benefit show for the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department.
“It’s really special and hard to believe 10 years ago we got started. We’ve had one wrestler and seven or eight fans who have passed. We dealt with COVID when we only had three shows in two years. We’ve dealt with our highs and our lows,” said OWO Commissioner Terrell “Da Dirty One” Moore.
What started with a regular slate of shows at the East Amory Community Center branched into taking matches on the road to Smithville, Nettleton, Aberdeen, Tupelo, Houston, Booneville, Mantachie and Fulton, with more shows planned next month in Pontotoc. Tupelo shows have included Tupelo Con and Summerfest.
Through the years, OWO shows have featured nationally known professional wrestlers, such as Carlito, Scott Steiner, Jerry “The King” Lawler and Bill “Superstar” Dundee.
“I’ve got lots of great memories, but my greatest was the first time we had Jerry Lawler. It was a little iffy and I was worried about ticket sales, but my phone started ringing that Thursday before the show and didn’t stop. Had the fire marshal come, we probably would have broken the code because there were so many people there,” Moore said.
He thanked everyone associated with the wrestling conference, from the wrestlers to announcers, referees, volunteers and fans.
“From the top to the bottom of the organization, we support everyone who has supported us,” Moore said.
Fundraiser shows have helped with people’s medical expenses, needs of high school sports and even Moore and his family following a house fire last December. Proceeds from this weekend’s show will help needs of the park and recreation department.
Those on Saturday’s card include “The Gun Show” Brett Michaels, Max Mayhem, “The Stud” Mike Jones, Curly Moe, “Bad Attitude” Tony Dabbs, Big Gravy, Chris Adams, The Storm, the Violent Gentlemen, Barry Wolf and others.
The OWO’s tag team title tournament will continue through Saturday’s show. Additionally, Curly Moe, Barry Wolf and “D.C.” Daniel Cross will be inducted into the OWO Hall of Fame.
Aberdeen’s own Rashad Pargo is the host of the show.
Doors to the park and recreation department, located at the intersection of Commerce and Matubba streets, open at 5:45 p.m., and bell time is 7:30 p.m.
VIP tickets are $15, which includes a program and reserved seat. General admission tickets are $8, and kids tickets for ages 4 and younger are free. People can save $3 on advanced tickets, which are available at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building and online at www.owosuperdeen.eventbrite.com.
For more information, call (662) 813-3414.
