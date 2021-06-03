AMORY – With the exception of a New Year’s show in Amory, the Outlaw Wrestling Organization has been mostly dormant since just before the pandemic hit. All of that will change with an upcoming event celebrating its ninth anniversary.
The June 5 event at the East Amory Community Center will feature seven matches, including special guest, former WWE superstar Carlito.
“May 18 was actually nine official years, but we’re doing the anniversary show June 5. We’ve got a good show lined up,” said OWO Commissioner Terrell ‘Da Dirty One’ Moore.
Carlito, a multiple tag team champion, was featured in WWE’s Royal Rumble and Raw earlier this year through a guest appearance.
“He said he was looking forward to coming to Amory. I think he’s done one show in Mississippi, so this will only be his second time in Mississippi,” Moore said.
The anniversary show will also feature Gene Jackson, who will defend the OWO championship and the Parental Advisory reunion of Tony Dabbs, “The Gun Show” Brett Michaels and “The Studd” Mike Jones.
Other matches during the anniversary show will feature Jai Webb, Max Mayhem, Curly Moe, Damion Rage, Brian So Fine and MC Vicious.
There will also be a Hall of Fame induction for Michaels and J.D. McKay.
“We want to thank everybody for nine long years and give homage to people who supported us,” Moore said. “This wouldn’t be possible without all the businesses that support us and the fans.”
Reserved tickets, which include early arrival and access to the 5:15 p.m. meet and greet, are $15. General admission is $10. Admission for children 4 and younger is free.
Bell time for the show is at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 315-9709.