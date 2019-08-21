AMORY – The Outlaw Wrestling Organization will host its seventh anniversary Aug. 24 at the East Amory Community Center with a show bringing back old faces and signifying new traditions.
“We’ll be presenting our 2018-2019 Wrestler of the Year, our 2018-2019 Fan of the Year and for the first time, we’ll be inducting three people into the OWO Hall of Fame,” said commissioner Terrell Moore.
The inductees include Tony Dabbs and the late Donald Waldey, who wrestled under the name Psycho. The third inductee will be announced during the show.
Wrestlers on the card for the night include Curley Moe, Brett Michaels, Gene Jackson, Max Mayhem, Cameron Valentine and Bonecrusher. There will also be tag team appearances, including the Fly Boyz, Parental Advisory and the Pink Flamingos.
“Everybody has been supportive. One thing about Amory is we’ve gained a lot of support. Different people have come, and a lot of people around town have said, ‘You run the wrestling shows, and I need to check it out.’ We thank Monroe County for its support and the people letting us hang flyers at their businesses. We wouldn’t have made it without your support,” Moore said.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and bell time is at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for reserved seats and $8 for general admission. Children 4 and younger get in for free.