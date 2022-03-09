AMORY - The chant of “Panther magic” could be heard loud and proud from the Amory Panthers’ dugout despite being down 6-0 in the fifth inning. That prideful chant seemed to give Amory some life as they drove in nine runs in that inning and came away with a 10-9 win over Itawamba AHS on Saturday.
“When we got down 6-0, we kept pressing and looking for those big hits that would shift the momentum,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “Eventually, we were able to string a few together and take control of the game. In those third, fourth and fifth innings, Bo (Rock) gave us a chance to get back in it, then Cayden Smith and Jack Howell came through with big innings to close it out for us.”
The Indians opened up the first inning in a big way as Stone Collier hit a two-run homer to left field to give Itawamba an early 2-0 lead. Amory’s defense responded with Rock throwing his second strikeout of the inning, and Reed Stanford catching a pop fly at second base for the third out.
A base hit from Clayton Reese and a pair of walks by Stanford and Rock loaded the bases for the Panthers, but they were unable to bring any of the runners home as a strikeout and double play ended the first inning.
Itawamba tacked on to its lead in the top of the second, going up 6-0 after runs by Carson Shells, Zion Ashby and Kaleb Davis. Rock put an end to the string of runs and brought the offense back onto the field after catching a pop up.
In the bottom of the second, the Panthers once again found themselves with two outs and the bases loaded. A pop out ended this potential scoring opportunity for Amory as they were looking to come back.
The Panthers’ defense picked up a quick three outs at the top of the third, but Amory’s batting woes continued as its offense came onto the field. It was a defensive battle in the fourth and top of the fifth inning, but Amory broke through in the bottom of the fifth.
Reese, Stanford and courtesy runner Howell loaded the bases, and Reese managed to get Amory its first run of the night on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Kimbrough. Corbin Gillentine kept the momentum rolling as he singled to center field, bring Stanford and Howell home to cut the score to 6-3.
After a Braden Maranto double to center field, Gillentine got a run in on an error, while Maranto advanced to third. Bryce Glenn brought Maranto home on a double to center field, making it a one-run game with only one out.
Smith came in as a courtesy runner for Glenn, while Tyler Sledge drew a walk. Smith reached home plate and tied the game up at 6-6 after another double out to left field by Will McComb.
Amory took its first lead of the game as Reese singled on a bunt, allowing Sledge to bring in the Panthers’ seventh run of the inning. Rock brought home McComb and Reese on a line-drive single to right field, putting the score at 9-6 before the Indians got the third out of the inning.
Amory’s defense prevented the Indians from getting much of anything in the sixth inning as Smith had a pair of strikeouts. The Panthers scored their 10th run of the night in the bottom of the sixth to go up 10-6 after Gillentine reached home on a Glenn RBI single.
The Indians tried to rally back in the seventh inning as Collier got another two-run homerun, and William Blake got a run in on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game. Howell closed the comeback window for Itawamba with a strikeout for the third out.
“We needed a game like this where we’d be tested,” Pace said. “I liked the fight that I saw in my team, and Itawamba had a lot of fight in them too. This was a good team win, and we’re excited for more games like this.”
Friday: Starkville 5, Amory 4
The Amory Panthers lost a close one that needed an extra inning to decide the winner as they fell 5-4 against Starkville on Friday.
Reed Stanford had two hits and two runs for the Panthers, while Ethan Kimbrough finished with a pair of RBIs in the loss.
“We had a pretty good week,” Pace said. “This is the first time in a while that we’ve gotten almost every game in the tournament in, so that’s a plus because we got to see some good baseball. We lost a tough one on Friday, but I like the fight that we showed to bounce back against Itawamba.”