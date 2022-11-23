This matchup between two of the top teams in Class 3A was everything that I expected and more.
Amory came into this game with a chip on its shoulder after falling to this team in the 2020 quarterfinal, while Winona was looking to repeat that outcome. Prior to this meeting, I had never seen Winona play before, but I heard plenty of stories about just how good they were from a few Nettleton folk.
Nevertheless, I was as excited as ever to see how this game would shape out as I approached the field on that frigid Friday night. Everything went as expected for the Panthers in the first quarter, playing hard-nosed defense as usual and striking first on the scoreboard, but as most good teams do, Winona responded.
It did not take long for the Tigers to add to their lead after an unexpected mishap on the kickoff return. This game was one of the few times this season that the Panthers went into the half down by a score, but we all knew that this game was far from over.
Like Zandra Conner said to me on the sideline, “This is a good thing for the boys because we’re about to see how bad they want it now.” While staring down the Winona football players warming up before the start of the third, she followed that statement up by saying, “The bigger they are, the harder they fall.”
The Panthers came out of the locker room exactly like they did during their second-round matchup, focused. The Tigers hit Amory with a blow that many people thought put the nail in the coffin, scoring on their opening drive in the third.
That light jab might have left a bruise on the Panthers, but they proved that they still had a lot of fight left in them. Nathaniel Walker made a game-changing pick-six for the Panthers’ defense that finally got them going.
After this momentum-shifting play, it was full speed ahead for Amory as it tried to pull off a major comeback in the second half. Charleston French did what he does best, running the ball hard, and it paid off as he reached the end zone to give Amory its first lead since the first quarter.
Once the Panthers finally regained the lead, everyone knew that there was no looking back for this championship-hungry team. This comeback win earned Amory a ticket to go compete in the North half championship game for the second year in a row.
They will see a familiar opponent at North half as they host their division rival, the Noxubee County Tigers, this Friday. The Panthers picked up a 38-22 win over Noxubee in the regular season, but you can anticipate that this group doesn’t plan to take them lightly based on a regular season win.
Just like French said after the win against Winona, “We’re going to go into it like we’ve never played them before and execute at a high level so we can get the win and make it back to state.”
