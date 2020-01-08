BOONEVILLE – The Amory Panthers put up a tough battle with undefeated Biggersville last Saturday at the Kiwanis Classic at Northeast Mississippi Community College, eventually taking a 63-56 loss to the Lions.
Amory took a brief lead in the third quarter before Biggersville battled back at the end of the period to go ahead for good.
“It’s frustrating because they need it to happen for them, something to go their way, and right now, the stretch we have been in, we’re playing pretty good teams,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “They aren’t going to give you anything, and that’s what they have to see. They have to see the bigger picture and understand what we’re doing, the habits we’re trying make and the chemistry we’re trying to build is all for the right reasons. It’s going to pay off at some point.”
Biggersville’s Hunter Stacy and Amory’s Charleston Wallace traded three-pointers to open the game, and the Panthers hung with the Lions until falling behind by seven at 15-8 near the end of the quarter. The Panthers trailed 16-10 at the first break with Jamerison Martin and Isaiah Thompson joining Wallace in the scoring column.
Martin sank his first three of the game to open the second quarter and get Amory to within 16-13. The Lions scored the next four, but Thompson got a key block and Martin turned it into a basket on the other end. A Drew Keeton putback also got Amory to within five, and he hit a three-pointer a few seconds later.
Martin and Thompson finished the second off with back-to-back buckets to cut Biggersville’s advantage to 28-24 at the half.
Wallace sank another three early in the third to cut it to two, then Keeton finished after a Thompson steal to tie the game at 29-29. The Lions went back ahead at the free-throw line, but a quick 5-0 Amory run by Martin and Wallace put the Panthers up 34-31.
A pair of three-point plays pushed Biggersville back ahead, but Thompson put in a slam to get back to within one and Martin sank another three to go back up at 39-37. The Lions ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 43-39 going into the fourth.
Biggersville pushed the lead out to seven twice early in the fourth despite Thompson and Gray Thornton answering for Amory. Martin was able to chip into the lead, first with an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 50-47, then with a trey to cut it to 52-50. The Lions answered him with a 5-0 run before Wallace hit another three to get back within four.
Thompson’s three-point play finished off at the line got Amory to within three at 59-56 with 1:27 to go, but that would be as close as the Panthers could get as the Lions finished off the win with four free throws.
“We have to find how to stretch our good stretches out longer and eliminate those bad lulls where we give up some easy stuff. We’re giving up easier stuff than we’re getting,” Pearson said. “We have to make it tough on the defensive end, rebound it well and become something more than just a jump-shooting team. Relying on those to go in makes it tough to win.”
Martin’s 22 points led all scorers while Wallace and Thompson were also in double figures with 13 and 11 points respectively.
(G) Saltillo 57, Amory 42
The Lady Panthers trailed 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and 29-14 at the half and were unable to catch up.
Jatavia Smith, Kimiya Parks, Jhalia Small and Amaya Trimble all scored in the first quarter, and Emma Kate Wright and Jillian Cox added contributions in the second quarter.
The Lady Tigers started out the third quarter on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to 36-14 before Parks could break the drought for Amory with 1:03 left in the quarter. Trimble hit a buzzer-beater three to close out the third, but the Lady Panthers still trailed 40-22.
Trimble and Wright cut it to 42-27 early in the fourth, but Saltillo responded with a three. Amory got as close as 11 points late in the game with a 10-0 run that included points from Parks, Trimble and Laney Howell, but the Lady Tigers sealed the win with a pair from the line and a late layup.
“You can’t go almost two quarters with only scoring two points and beat good teams,” Pearson said. “That’s a good team we played, and with holiday games, you never know what you’re going to get. We were flat at the wrong time.”
Trimble led Amory with her 16 points.