GLEN – The Amory Panthers overcame somewhat of a slow start but cruised in the end as they rolled to a 56-0 Division 1-3A win over Alcorn Central on Thursday night.
The victory puts Amory at 2-0 in the division ahead of a crucial matchup at Nettleton this Friday.
“We preached all week that we wanted to focus on ourselves, and I thought the first quarter, we didn’t play very well,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “We were lackadaisical from that standpoint in the first, but I thought after that, we turned it on and ended up playing Amory Panther football. You sometimes have games like that, but I’m proud of the guys and that we could get a win. We’re ready to go to work next week.”
The first offensive drive didn’t start out ideally for the Panthers as it ended in a fumble, but a few plays later, Houston French returned the favor and scooped up a Central fumble to get Amory the ball back at the 33-yard line.
Titus Irons picked up 14 yards and a first down, and then Hunter Jones hit Jay Hampton for the 20-yard score and a 7-0 lead after Bryn Camp’s extra point.
The Panthers’ defense came through again with a turnover as Jermaine McIntosh snagged an interception and made a long return down the left sideline. Irons ate up the groundwork on that drive and scored from 8 yards out to make it 14-0 with 3:50 left in the first.
Chris Satterwhite sacked the quarterback for a turnover on downs on Central’s ensuing drive. Charleston French picked up the first down with a 16-yard run, and Jones found Pete Moore for 14 yards to get in the red zone.
Jones took it in himself on the next play for a 12-yard scoring run, hurdling over a couple of Alcorn Central defenders to make it 21-0.
Amory’s defense had another sack and forced another turnover on downs to get the ball back around midfield.
Hampton snagged a 22-yard pass from Jones to get deep in Bears’ territory, and two plays later, Braxton Griffin strolled into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown reception.
De’Cameron Bryant had the sack and the stop on defense next, and three plays later, Jones hit Hampton for 19-yards and his second score of the night to roll out to a 35-0 lead.
Shaidon McKinney came up with the defense’s second interception late in the second quarter and returned it to the 17-yard line where Jones took it in himself after scrambling around to try to find an open receiver.
Already carrying the 42-0 lead into halftime, Amory emptied its bench in the third and got an 18-yard rushing touchdown from Isaiah Brownlee and a 42-yard fumble return for a score from freshman linebacker Dylan Thompson.
“Our defense has been our rock for the last three to five weeks, and we have been thriving off the turnover on defense. Hopefully we can continue that,” Glenn said. “I’m proud of those guys, and the effort they put in every day of the week. Coach (Coty) Cox and his staff had a great plan going into tonight against a single-wing offense, which is not something you see every week.”
The Panthers hit the road to face Nettleton in division play, as the Tigers just took their first division loss this week to Kossuth.
“Next week is huge because it’s the next one. Both communities know each other, and the kids know each other,” Glenn said. “It’s a big game for the community. Hopefully we can go out and execute.”