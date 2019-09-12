The Amory Panthers tied their game against Caledonia just before halftime but saw the Confederates pull away in the fourth quarter for the 35-21 win.
“We didn’t play great offensively, and we kind of stalled here and there,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “I thought Caledonia had a really good plan. We shot ourselves in the foot all night long and had some chances to capitalize on some turnovers and just didn’t. Defensively, we got them into some third and long situations, and we just weren’t able to get off the field. That was disappointing, and the credit goes to Caledonia.”
Amory trailed early but pulled to within one when Braxton Griffin hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Jones.
Griffin finished with 10 catches for 87 yards and also had an interception on defense.
“Braxton has been a guy that’s played both sides all three games, and he’s a junior now so he’s one of our guys,” Glenn said. “He’s a playmaker on both sides, and we were able to get him the ball in space a few times. I’m just proud of him and how he comes to work. He hustles and plays hard, and that goes a long way, and at the same time, he’s a very talented kid too.”
The Panthers tied the game at 14-14 with 36 seconds left in the second quarter on Titus Irons’ 10-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion pass from Jones to Jay Hampton.
The Feds pulled ahead 21-14 midway through the third, but the Panthers tied the game once again. Ja’Kobey Cope had a fumble recovery deep inside Caledonia territory, and Charleston French got in the end zone on an 11-yard run to tie the game.
“We have some veterans up front who have played a lot of football through the years, and we have leaned on those guys and that’s something we will continue to do,” Glenn said. “We feel like that’s what we are as an offense, control the clock and run the football, and then take our shots when we can. Charleston and Titus both ran the ball well. Titus didn’t play last year, but he’s a really solid young man who runs the ball with a purpose and is hard to tackle with his low center of gravity. He’s fast for a 230-pound kid.”
Caledonia pulled away with two touchdowns in the final eight minutes.
The Panthers will look to get back on track when they host Aberdeen this week in the A-Game, searching for their second straight win in the rivalry after breaking the Bulldogs’ nine-game winning streak last season.
“Both towns look forward to it every year, and it’s one that both people circle on the calendar. We look forward to the competition because we know we will get Aberdeen’s best, and hopefully they get ours,” Glenn said. “Both teams are in a place where a win can really boost them. Last year’s win was good, but we’re trying to tell our kids that was 2018 and this is 2019 now. It has no bearing on this year’s game because there’s a totally new coaching staff and new players in certain spots. We can’t bank on anything from last year.”