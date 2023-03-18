CORINTH – A fast start was all the Amory Panthers needed to take control of their Thursday night matchup against Christian Brothers High School. The Panthers put up five runs in the first inning which helped them grab a 7-1 win.
“The Maranto boys (Walker and Braden) got going and gave us a little spark, and we got some big hits in that first inning,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “The wind was carrying in, but we still hit through some baseballs. We were error free tonight, and our defense did a good job of getting us out of a few bases-loaded jams against a very good ball club.”
After Walker Maranto drew a walk to start the game, Braden Maranto hit a double to right field to get the Panthers’ bats going. Jathen Wray came in as Walker Maranto’s courtesy runner, and Corbin Gillentine smashed a two-run double to center field to give Amory a quick 2-0 lead.
Amory scored two more runs after courtesy runner Ben Gault came home on an error, while Jack Howell reached second base on the error. Ty Hester followed by hitting an RBI double of his own to bring Howell home.
“We’ve been off for four days, and we didn’t leave well in our last game against New Hope,” Pace said. “It wasn’t a terrible day, but there were some things that we didn’t execute. We had a lot of guys step up at the plate and make some big hits down the stretch like Ty (Hester), Cayden (Smith) and Braden (Maranto)."
After Ethan Childers and Smith drew walks, the Panthers were back at the top of their lineup with the bases loaded when Walker Maranto hit an RBI single to add to the lead.
Gillentine took the mound and struck out four in the first two innings, and the Panthers continued to put up runs in the second and third innings. Gillentine and Tyler Sledge got on base after getting hit by pitches in the second, and Hester drove in another run with a single up the middle.
In the top of the third, Walker Maranto picked up a base hit to start the inning as Wray entered as his courtesy runner. Gillentine brought him home with an RBI single to left field, putting Amory up 7-0.
The Purple Waves gained some momentum in the bottom of the third after loading the bases and scoring their first run on a walk, but Braden Maranto got Amory out of the jam by tagging out at second. Amory’s defense held Christian Brothers without a hit through the final three innings as they closed out the win.
Gillentine finished with five strikeouts through four innings, while Sledge pitched a no-hitter in the final two innings with three strikeouts.
“We got some quality outings out of Corbin (Gillentine) and Tyler (Sledge),” Pace said. “Anytime those two guys can come in and throw strikes, it gives us a good chance to compete against anyone.”
Friday: Amory 14, Tishomingo Co. 2
Similar to their game against Christian Brothers, a strong first inning opened the door for a few more big innings as the Panthers cruised to a 14-2 win over Tish County on Friday.
Corbin Gillentine went 3 for 3 at the plate and hit two doubles, while Ty Hester and Walker Maranto went 2 for 2. Hester, Braden Maranto, Bryce Glenn and Jack Howell also had a pair of RBIs, while Dowe McGowan and Glenn hit doubles. Hester got the win for the Panthers with three strikeouts.
