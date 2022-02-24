HATLEY – Amory’s bats came out on fire on Saturday afternoon, finishing off a three-game sweep at the Monroe County Tournament with dominating wins over Hatley and Smithville.
After coming from behind with a 5-3 win over Hamilton in the first day last Tuesday, the Panthers pounded out nearly 30 hits in the 22-0 and 14-3 wins over Hatley and Smithville respectively.
“We finally hit a little bit and needed that good day at the plate. We’ve had lots of batting practice, which these guys love it,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “That’s all we did in the fall with a big group out there. We batted first both games, so they may want to hit first every game. We scored some runs in that first game and gave Corbin (Gillentine) some confidence to not be out there in a 0-0 ballgame.”
Big innings were the highlights of the day for the Panthers as they scored multiple runs in five of their six innings.
Amory jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead in the first against Hatley as Walker Maranto, Bryce Glenn and Bo Rock smashed three straight RBI doubles off the wall to start the scoring off. Ethan Kimbrough added an RBI single before Corbin Gillentine and Jack Clayton had the big swings of the inning with a two-run homer and a solo shot respectively.
Reed Stanford, Maranto, Rock, Will McComb, Clayton Reese and Jack Howell all had RBIs in another seven-run inning in the second.
Hatley scored all three runs in the second with run-scoring singles from Tristan Hendrix and Ryan Ward before Kye Dozier came on to get the final two outs. Ace Rock had a 1-2-3 inning for the Panthers in the third. Gillentine struck out three over an inning and a third in the start.
In the second game against Smithville, Tyler Sledge (two innings) and Bo Rock combined for three no-hit innings with four strikeouts.
The Panthers struck for nine runs in each of the first two innings. Stanford cleared the bases with a three-run double, while Kimbrough drove in a pair with a base hit in the first. In the second, Stanford added his second double and third hit of the game to finish with four RBI, and Rock followed him up with an RBI single.
Gillentine finished off a big day at the plate with a grand slam for his second home run of the day.
Amory utilized its bench in the third and got pinch-hit singles from Howell, Braden Maranto, Dowe McGowan, Cayden Smith and Sledge.
“Corbin competed well and looked better than last weekend, and (Tyler) Sledge and Bo each looked good,” Pace said. “We threw a freshman and a sophomore to finish out that first game with bringing Kye in to get out of it and little (Ace) Rock throwing the last one. They have both thrown well in live at bats in our scrimmages, so we gave them their shot. Cayden (Smith) and Jack (Howell) both threw well for us. We still have some fighting for positions with guys getting in and out, and we brought guys in off the bench who had quality at bats with two freshmen lefties getting hits.”
Also on Saturday
Hamilton 7, Hatley 4: Hamilton struck for a six-run first inning that included doubles from Drake Pittman, Quinn Pounders and Evan Pounders. Quinn Pounders and Blake Gosa each finished with a pair of hits for the Lions. Rob Ford, Tristan Hendrix, Ryan Ward and Elijah Johnson each scored runs for Hatley.
Hamilton 5, Smithville 5: This back and forth game ended in a tie as the Lions tied it up in their final at bat.
The Noles went up 1-0 on Carson Spann’s RBI single in the top of the first, but Hamilton jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning after Joshua West smashed a two-run homer following a leadoff double from Drake Pittman. Noah Hester added an RBI single to make it 3-1 in the third.
Smithville fought back with four runs in the top of the fourth, including a two-run single from Dayton Hipps, to take a 5-3 lead. The Lions made it a one-run game in the bottom of the fourth and added their fifth run the next inning to finish in a tie.
On Tuesday night
Amory 5, Hamilton 3: The Lions jumped out to a 3-1 lead, which included an RBI double from Joshua West, but the Panthers responded with a four-run fourth inning to take the win. The big hit in the frame was a two-run single from Walker Maranto. Cayden Smith picked up the win with one earned run on three hits over four innings, and Jack Howell struck out the side in a scoreless inning in relief to earn the save.
Hatley 5, Smithville 0: Hatley freshman Tristan Hendrix blanked the Noles with a one-hitter in five innings, striking out nine and walking just two. Eli Gray and Hendrix each had RBI singles in the win for the Tigers.