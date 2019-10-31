AMORY – The Amory Panthers started to find their groove in the second half but it was too little, too late as their six-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of Booneville Thursday.
The Blue Devils rode an early lead to a 28-16 win that knocked the Panthers out of sole possession of first place in Division 1-3A. Amory now needs a win over Belmont and a Nettleton win over Booneville to win the division.
“We made way too many mistakes to win a football game that was this meaningful,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “You can’t win football games when you turn it over, and we gave up a few explosive plays defensively. Hopefully we can use it as a learning lesson and go on to the next week and win a game to lock up a home playoff game.”
The game started off on the wrong foot for the Panthers as first they fumbled the opening kickoff. The defense came up with a stop, and quarterback Hunter Jones had a 44-yard run to get into Booneville territory.
The possession was slowed by a couple of penalties, and Amory was forced to punt. James Spratt downed the ball at the 1-yard line, which allowed Connor Monaghan and the Amory defense to come through with a safety for a 2-0 lead.
That would be the last lead for the Panthers as Booneville got its ground game going in the second quarter.
Davian Price gave the Blue Devils their first lead with his 2-yard run with 9:36 left in the second quarter.
Amory had a promising drive come to an end on a fumble on a first-down catch deep in Booneville territory that Price ended up recovering.
He extended the lead by breaking loose on a 36-yard run with 2:45 left in the first half, and Booneville carried the 14-2 advantage into the locker room.
The second half started out better on defense for the Panthers as first they recovered a fumble, then forced a field goal that was no good.
The offense capitalized as first Jones hit Spratt for a 67-yard catch, then found Hampton in the back of the end zone, who caught the 20-yard scoring strike over the head of Price. Bryn Camp’s extra point cut Booneville’s lead to 14-9 with just five seconds left in the third quarter.
Three plays later, the Blue Devils answered by extending their lead on a 67-yard pass from John Daniel Deaton to L.J. Shumpert.
Amory countered and answered again as Jones connected with Hampton for a 48-yard play on the first play of the ensuing drive. Jones and Charleston French ate up the drive on the ground before Jones found a hole on first-and-goal to cut through for a 9-yard quarterback keeper to cut it to a one-score game with 8:48 to go.
Price and the Devils iced the win, however, with his third touchdown of the night with 4:33 to go.
“He’s a good player, one of the best players in North Mississippi,” Glenn said of Price. “We knew that coming in. He’s just a great talent. Hats off to them because I thought they had a great plan. But you can’t fumble the opening kickoff and can’t fumble on first down catches. We have to live and learn from it. That’s why this game is such a great game because it puts you in adverse situations, and now you have to see how you can respond.”
The Panthers drove into Booneville territory to try to cut into the lead. Pete Moore snagged a 20-yard pass for a first down, and Hampton appeared to have another with a catch right at the sticks. On fourth down, Jones surged forward on the keeper for a couple of yards, but he too was marked short as Booneville took over on downs and ran the clock out for the win.
Jones led the way, going 14 of 23 for 259 yards through the air and added another 73 yards on the ground. Hampton finished as his leading receiver with six catches for 127 yards, while Spratt had five catches for 98 yards.
The Panthers can seal their first-round home playoff game with a win at Belmont on Friday.