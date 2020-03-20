Amory, MS (38821)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to steady rain this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.