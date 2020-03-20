AMORY/MOOREVILLE – The Amory Panthers went undefeated on the spring break week, topping Ripley 11-4 at home on Friday, then traveling to Mooreville on Saturday and coming away with a 5-2 win.
“It’s always good to get wins. This group is young and we have had a lot of different faces in the lineup and on the mound,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “They answer the call, and they get it done and compete. Any age group, that’s what you want, but when you’re getting it out of freshmen and sophomores, that’s definitely a huge positive.”
Friday: Amory 11, Ripley 4
The Panthers were led by a strong starting pitching performance from sophomore Bo Rock, who went four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, walking just one and striking out seven.
“I think I could control all three pitches I had – fastball, curveball and changeup all for a strike,” Rock said. “That’s what helped me out the most today. It’s a little easier to pitch when you have some cushion behind you.”
Amory took a 2-0 lead as Rock helped his own cause, drawing a bases-loaded walk, and John Isaac Wallace added a sacrifice fly.
The Panthers made it 5-0 in the third with an RBI grounder from Wallace, and Reed Stanford and Jimmy Gutierrez both contributed RBI singles.
Amory had its big inning in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs. Wallace, Stanford and Ethan Kimbrough each had bases-loaded walks in the frame, while Braxton Griffin beat out an infield single for an RBI. Gutierrez was hit by a pitch to drive in his second run.
“We had 14 walks or hit by pitches, which always helps,” Hoggard said. “I didn’t think we swung it all that well, but we had timely hitting and the guys battled. There were some two-strike counts that we battled back and still won the at bat.”
Ripley extended the game in the top of the fifth and scored three runs on a two-run single and an RBI double, but Amory got one run back in the bottom of the inning on a fielder’s choice from Stanford.
The Tigers grabbed one run in the top of the sixth, but Jones closed out the game with a scoreless seventh and had four strikeouts in two innings of relief.
“Bo pitched about as well as he has all year,” Hoggard said. “He was on and had all three pitches today. He had good control of his changeup, which Ripley is a really good fastball hitting team. He is building on every single outing he’s had, and we like Hunter in that back end role to come in the last six outs and shut it down.”
Saturday: Amory 5, Mooreville 2
Amory had another solid pitching performance, this one from freshman Bryce Glenn, who went five innings, allowing two runs in the first but just one hit in the next four innings and striking out four.
Tyler Sledge threw a scoreless sixth inning, and Andin Johnson closed the game by striking out the side in the seventh.
“This was Bryce’s best game. To give up two in the first and then we had six shutouts right after that, that’s the name of the game,” Hoggard said. “This was the first time he had his breaking ball, even the changeup today. (Tyler) Sledge was solid like he has been, getting a shutout inning, and any time you can get the ball to Andin with a three-run lead, you feel good. This was two pretty good games with our pitching staff.”
The Panthers put up a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Hunter Jones led off with a walk, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Bo Rock’s RBI grounder to short.
The Troopers took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning with a pair of hits, including the two-run single from Mason McMillin, but the Panthers shut them out from there and retook the lead in the next inning.
Reed Stanford and Braxton Griffin started things off with back-to-back walks, and Corbin Gillentine sacrificed them over. Glenn helped his own cause with an RBI groundout to second, and Sledge drew a walk. Jones came through with Amory’s first hit of the game, an RBI single to put the Panthers back on top at 3-2.
In the fourth, Sledge brought a run across with a bases-loaded walk. They loaded the bases again in the fifth with John Isaac Wallace leading off with a hit and walks to Stanford and Gillentine, and Glenn added his third RBI with a sacrifice fly.