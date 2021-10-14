AMORY – Amory’s defense pitched its second shutout in a row, and their offense found its groove for a big first half as the Panthers topped Hatley 49-0 in the first matchup between the two teams in over 30 years.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 in Division 4-3A play and saw six different players find the end zone in the win.
“We knew we had to start fast, and we had to settle in defensively a little bit. I’m proud of our guys and proud of our team,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Every kid in our program played tonight, so I’m proud of that. I’m proud of our older guys who helped in the second half, which is not always easy.”
Amory got things going quickly offensively behind the running of Charleston French, whose first three carries went for 23, 30 and 14 yards. That set up a six-yard touchdown run for Isiah Smith to give the Panthers a quick 6-0 lead with 10:14 left in the first.
Hatley’s ensuing possession started off promising as Cayson Williams picked up 34 yards on six carries, but Elijah Spratt picked off a pass in the end zone to snuff that threat.
The Tigers’ defense got a stop after a big run from French, but Amory’s special teams came through as Dylan Thompson’s punt pinned the Hatley offense at the one-yard line.
The Panthers’ defense capitalized quickly, getting a sack in the end zone for a safety on the next play to make it 8-0.
Amory got the short kickoff around midfield and didn’t take long to score again as French and Smith’s carries helped set up a 10-yard scoring run from TJ Parks to extend the lead to 15-0 after Thompson’s extra point.
Williams and Josh Griffin were able to pick up a couple of first downs for the Hatley offense, but the Panthers got the stop with a tackle in the backfield on third down.
Logan Brown’s punt put the Amory offense back at their own seven-yard line, but they wasted no time in scoring as Jaurquez Ivy found a running lane and raced for the 93-yard touchdown run.
French carried the load again on the next drive, capping it off with a one-yard run for the score.
Ivy and French had first down runs on Amory’s next drive, and Isaiah Brownlee got in on the scoring action, scoring on a 31-yard run.
The Panthers’ defense snagged another quick stop and had the added bonus of recovering a Hatley fumble in Tigers’ territory.
Brownlee capitalized on the momentum again and raced for his second touchdown run in less than two minutes on a 35-yard run. Thompson tacked on the extra point to make it 43-0 at the half.
Freshman quarterback Braden Maranto capped off the scoring midway through the fourth quarter with his six-yard keeper to mark the sixth Panther to score in the game.
“I thought we blocked well overall up front, and we were able to get a lot of guys touches that got in the end zone,” Dampeer said. “I’m proud of all of our backs and even our receivers. Everyone did a good job.”
French led the way on the ground with 12 carries for 180 yards. Ivy was also over the century mark with 107 yards, while Brownlee had two carries for 66 yards, both resulting in touchdowns.
For Hatley, Williams finished as the leading rusher with 56 yards on 15 carries in just over two quarters of play.
Amory’s bid for a second-straight division championship goes on the road next week against last year’s state runnerup in Noxubee County. It’s the first time the two teams have been in the same division.
“We’re really looking forward to going down and playing a quality Noxubee County team. We’re looking forward to a dogfight,” Dampeer said. “We know they have great tradition, and they won’t give anything away and will be athletic and big with a lot of speed. We’ll have to go play really well, and I expect us to. It’s about us being better each and every week, and we have to continue to grow as a team.”