AMORY - The Amory Panthers came out fast and furious in their Class 3A first-round matchup against Rosa Fort last Tuesday. Led by Kanye Stevenson’s 27 points night, the Panthers got hot early and dominated in a 79-52 victory.
Panthers cruise to first-round win over Rosa Fort
