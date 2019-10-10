AMORY – Amory quarterback Hunter Jones knows he has no shortage of reliable targets and playmakers he can throw the ball to on Friday nights.
In the Panthers’ Division 1-3A opener against Kossuth, it was Braxton Griffin who came through with the big game, hauling in two touchdowns and finishing with four catches for 132 yards in the 43-14.
“We have four great receivers. Jay (Hampton) is our dominant receiver so far on the deep ball, and they stacked two defensive backs over him to really take him away. Then again, you have Braxton (Griffin) and James (Spratt) in the slots, and Jermaine (McIntosh) on the other side,” Jones said of his receiver group. “We have so many weapons, and it’s hard to contain us. Braxton made an unbelievable catch in the end zone. I don’t even know if it hit his hands or if he just straight finger-tipped it. Then Spratt made a couple of guys miss and goes long. It’s a big night.”
The Panthers started the game off firing on offense with Jones hitting Pete Moore for 17 yards and a first down, then four plays later, he found Griffin for his first touchdown of the night on a 22-yard reception. Bryn Camp’s extra point made it 7-0.
Kossuth responded with a couple of long runs and a Kota Wilhite four-yard touchdown to cut it to 7-6, but Amory would take over from there.
Charleston French, Titus Irons and Jones ate up the groundwork on the next drive, and French came in on a 4-yard run as time expired in the first quarter to make it 14-6 after Camp’s kick.
On the next drive, a bad snap set the Panthers back 11 yards on the first play, but French quickly made that up with a 15-yard run.
Jones hit Griffin down the sideline for 37 yards, then Irons took it in from 13 yards out to extend the lead to 21-6.
It was the Jones and Griffin show again on the next drive as the two connected first on a 30-yard play, then on a 43-yard scoring strike to make it 28-6 at the half.
“If we stay together, keep working hard throughout the year and don’t get our heads down, we can be very successful,” said Griffin, who also plays cornerback on defense. “Our defense stepped up a lot starting with the Aberdeen game, and we are making big plays and setting the tone for the game.”
The defense stepped up to open the second half with Jacob Cox forcing a fumble and Walker Maranto recovering it.
A sack kept the Panthers from capitalizing on that turnover, but Jermaine McIntosh snagged an interception two plays later, and Irons extended the lead on a 6-yard scoring run.
After a quick three and out by the defense, Spratt snagged a Jones pass and raced down the sidelines for a 72-yard touchdown to cap off the scoring.
Amory coach Allen Glenn was pleased with the effort on both sides of the ball.
“I thought we executed well. I thought we played really well defensively in the second half, and we didn’t tackle very well first half, but we turned it up a notch in the second half,” Glenn said. “Offensively, we kind of rolled all night, other than a couple of penalties and a sack. It was a good win against a good Kossuth football team. It feels good to be 1-0 in the division. You hope that you set the standard, but there are some good football teams in our division, and we will have to continue to play well.”
Kossuth scored its final touchdown late in the game, but Jatarian Ware came up with the defense’s third turnover on an interception.
Jones finished 8 of 9 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns. Spratt had two catches for 77 yards, and French led the way on the ground with 98 yards, following by 41 from Irons.
The Panthers continue division play on the road this week, traveling to Alcorn Central on Thursday night.