AMORY – The Amory Panthers opened up the Class 3A playoffs with a bang last Tuesday night, pulling away in the second half of their 85-66 win in the first round against Humphreys County.
Amory’s season came to an end on Saturday night, 65-59, in the second round at Houston.
“I am really proud of some guys that stepped up and made plays in addition to what they normally make for us. I really thought Isaiah (Thompson), when we got in foul trouble with our guards, some effort plays at times we asked him to make,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “That was a senior tonight who said I know just what my team needs, and I’m going to go do it. That was huge in the stretch where the game could go either way. We were able to showcase a little bit of everything this team has to offer.”
Thompson opened up the scoring with a putback, and he and Jamerison Martin scored 8 points each in the first to give the Panthers a 22-17 lead. Drew Keeton also hit a 3-pointer, and Malik White added a three-point play.
The Cowboys got it to within one early in the second, but Thompson and White were able to stretch the lead out to double digits as they combined for 14 points in the quarter. Amory led 40-27 at the half.
Thompson and Martin scored the first five points of the third to stretch that out to an 18-point advantage, and Martin’s second three of the quarter pushed it out to 20-plus at 51-30. Keeton followed him up with another three of his own, and James Spratt’s pair from the line sent the Panthers into the fourth with a 64-46 lead.
“Malik had some really good stretches where we found him inside and with his activeness on the defensive rebounding, he did some things well,” Pearson said. “James has a lot of stats that just go unnoticed. He took two huge charges, which I’m so proud of those, and just him getting in there and being gritty with anybody.”
Thompson put in Amory’s first points of the fourth, and Martin and Keeton kept the lead comfortable. Treshon Hadley and JuNarius Hykes each hit threes coming off the bench in the fourth to go up by 30. The Cowboys scored the last 11 points of the game, but the Panthers cruised to the easy win.
“We’re embarking on new territory right now, just getting out of the first round,” Pearson said. “I know a long time ago, there were some groups that went down to Jackson. It hasn’t been often but as for recent history, we hadn’t gotten out of the first round. I told them that I’m proud of them for doing things they will be remembered for. I think they are playing well, playing together and that they believe they have a chance every time they step on the floor. That’s real big at this time of the year.”
Thompson’s 26 points were game-high, and Martin was right behind him with 24 points. Keeton finished with 12, and White added 11 points.
Friday: Houston 65, Amory 59
Houston’s Xavier Virges broke out of his slump on Saturday night.
After three-consecutive games of scoring in single-digits, Virges dropped a team-high 19 points as the Hilltoppers beat Amory, 65-59, in the second round.
Virges had two points at halftime, but scored 13 points in the third quarter with three 3-pointers to help Houston push its lead to 10, then had an emphatic dunk in the fourth quarter to help keep the Hilltoppers in the lead.
Houston took a lead early in the second quarter, but Amory tied it up right before the half, 28-28, on a deep Jamerison Martin 3-pointer right before the buzzer. Martin had 13 points in the first half.
To open up the second half, Virges hit two 3-pointers and a free throw to help push the lead to 39-30, then added another one after a short Amory run to push the lead back out to 42-35. Houston led 50-40 after the third quarter.
The Hilltoppers pushed their lead to 57-43 in the fourth, but Isaiah Thompson and Martin helped cut it back to single digits. Martin hit back-to-back 3-pointers with under a minute left to make the score 61-56, but Houston made its free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Martin’s 29 points led all scorers while Charleston Wallace with 11 points and Isaiah Thompson with 10 also finished in double figures for Amory.
