AMORY – Amory’s defense was nearly lights out on Friday night, stifling Mantachie until a late touchdown broke up the shutout.
The Panthers jumped over the Mustangs early in the 54-6 blowout, securing playoff wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2005. Amory will travel to Independence in the second round.
“We had people in the right places at the right time,” said Amory linebacker TJ Huppert, who had one of the Panthers’ three turnovers and also scored on a kickoff return. “We had been watching film, and all the other defense had people that didn’t need to be there and wasting guys. We had everybody accounted for and somebody always on the ball to make the play. Everybody has been doubting our defense all year.”
Amory started out pounding the ground behind Charleston French as he picked up threee early first downs.
Isiah Smith hauled in a 46-yard catch that got the Panthers down to the one-yard line, setting Jatarian Ware up for the first score of the night with 6:26 left in the first quarter.
Huppert came up with the first turnover on the night on a fumble recovery that was forced by Jaurquez Ivy, and it took French just four plays to find the end zone on a seven-yard run to put the Panthers up 13-0 at the end of the first.
French continued his big night with an 18-yard scoring run with 8:09 left in the second, set up by a couple of first down runs from Isaiah Brownlee.
Allen Dobbs snagged the first pick of the night, and Cameron Haynes was able to turn it into quick points, breaking free on a 59-yard touchdown run midway through the quarter.
Amory’s longest drive of the night came with around four minutes left in the second as runs from French and a 22-yard catch from TJ Parks set up French’s third rushing score of the night.
Ivy came away with the third turnover for the Panthers’ defense on an interception to give Amory the ball at the Mantachie 45-yard line.
Ware found Haynes for 15 yards to get in the red zone, then hit Elijah Spratt for 30 yards on the touchdown to make it 41-0 at the half. Dylan Thompson and Keith Byars both hit extra points in the first half.
“That was our whole emphasis all week was how to stop them and get the ball back. They won the coin toss and I said uh oh,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “They do a really good job with their single wing, Notre Dame box type of stuff, and they are a gritty group. I’m really proud of our kids for doing their job.”
Huppert started the second half off with a bang, taking the opening kickoff of the third 72 yards to the house for a touchdown, and Ja’Tavious Ward also added a 46-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Mantachie had its lone touchdown as the clock ran in the final two minutes on a 14-yard run from Kyle West.
French finished with 163 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns, all in the first half.
Ware was 4 of 6 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown and also added a rushing touchdown. He completed passes to four different receivers in Haynes, Parks, Smith and Spratt.
“We wanted to establish the run early, and we knew right after that, we were going to get it in space, and obviously that’s where we had the most success was in space,” Dampeer said. “We’re always going to try to run the football, establish the line of scrimmage and I’m proud of everybody involved. We had a couple of interceptions on defense, the kickoff return for a touchdown and we threw it well when we had to.”
Amory’s second round opponent is a familiar one as Independence knocked off the Panthers with a last-second win in the first round in 2019.