The Amory Panthers put together nearly 500 yards of offense while holding Mooreville to just 96 total yards in their 63-0 win on Thursday night.
“Both sides of the ball really came out and played solid,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We scored on the first series and had to punt it away on our next, but after that, things got going fairly well for us. Mooreville threw the ball a lot, but we did a good job with our pass press and ran to the ball well.”
Charleston French scored the first touchdown on a five-yard run, and after an interception by Elijah Spratt, French managed to find the end zone again on a four-yard run. Dylan Thompson nailed both extra points to give Amory a 14-0 lead.
“Offensively, it all started with running the football,” Dampeer said. “Charleston had a big night running the ball, and they changed their defensive scheme to try and force us to throw the ball more. We had a few explosive plays in the air, but we didn’t make as many throws as I would’ve liked to see.”
In the second, French added three more rushing touchdowns of 20 and two five-yard runs to his totals, giving the Panthers a 35-0 lead. Jatarian Ware found TJ Parks and Isiah Smith on touchdown passes of 19 and 38 yards as Amory gained a 49-0 lead at the half.
“The ball was kind of distributed to everybody,” Dampeer said. “TJ and Isiah had touchdowns, and Cameron (Haynes) had a long run and a long tunnel. Dylan (Thompson) kicked the ball well, and we finished 100 percent on extra points, which is always a positive.”
Amory’s second string came in during the second half and managed to pick back up where the starters left off. Braden Maranto found some daylight for a 65-yard touchdown run to increase the Panthers’ lead to 56-0 in the third quarter.
Emmanuel Randle capped the win off with a 47-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“We got the chance to play a lot of kid, and I thought Braden (Maranto) did a good job of closing the game out for us at quarterback," Dampeer said. “Emmanuel had a big run in the fourth also, so it was good to see both those guys being explosive. The JV defense, as a whole, ran to the ball well and prevented them from scoring.”
The Panthers will look to carry over their momentum as they host North Pontotoc for their next game.
“They’re a team that tries to take what we give them defensively, but I think we’ll do a good job of containing that,” Dampeer said. “We’ll have to execute on a higher rate offensively, and they’re coming off of a loss, so they’ll be looking to make good strides against us. We beat them by a good margin last year, so we’ve got to keep our guys locked in and remind them that they’re a better team than what we saw last year.”
