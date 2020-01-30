AMORY – With the division title on the line, it was complete domination for the Amory Panthers on Saturday afternoon against Tupelo Christian Prep.
The Panthers needed just a win to capture first place but did it in style, grabbing the 7-0 victory.
“Our guys just throttled them today. We played better, offensively, Tuesday, and we were just dead set, determined to get after it today,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “They played with intensity, and the speed got a lot faster. Every single guy played like that, and even our bench was into it the whole game. When the officials are having to tell the bench to quieten down, you know it’s a good game.”
Bryn Camp found the back of the net on the first two goals, sailing his first over the goalkeeper’s head in the 14th minute and his second in the 28th off a pass from Santiago Perez.
Reed Stanford made it 3-0 at the half as he hit on a free kick for a goal after Camp was fouled in the 38th minute.
Dylan Cooper started the second half off with a bang, hitting his goal after a pass from Camp just three minutes after the break.
Camp finished off his hat trick to make it 5-0 two minutes later, scoring off a Doc Worley assist.
Riley Grace connected on the penalty kick just three minutes later after Camp was fouled in the box.
Landon Koehn preserved the shutout by saving a penalty kick midway through the second half, and Preston Hall finished off the win with his goal in the 77th minute to reach the mercy rule. Perez also assisted on that goal.
“We probably should have had a few penalty kicks that we didn’t get today too. We beat the brakes off them,” Clayton said. “It would have been easy to pull back in the second half, but in a game where both teams have something on the line, to win in that fashion is huge, especially with us having so many young guys. I think they are finally starting to see what they can possibly do.”
Koehn in the goal and the back line of Worley, Lane Carroll, T.J. Huppert and Will McComb posted their sixth shutout of the season.
“Everybody played really well. Doc played really well on the outside on defense and even had an assist,” Clayton said. “Bryn played well up top. Landon made a lot of key plays, especially in the second half. Preston came on and finished at the end.”
The Panthers sealing first place set up a meeting at home in the first round on Tuesday against Strayhorn.
(G) TCPS 2, Amory 1
The Lady Eagles secured the win, thanks to their go-ahead goal in the 61st minute.
The Lady Panthers stayed in second place in the division. Amory’s goal to tie the game at 1-1 was scored right before halftime by Morgan Mitchell off an assist from Emma Gore.
“I thought we played pretty well, and we just didn’t finish on some of our opportunities to score,” Clayton said. “Hannah (Moore) had an awesome game in the goal. She made a lot of big plays. Morgan (Mitchell) had a really solid game, and Emma (Gore) did a good job up top for us. Ellie Baker played really well on the wing today and kind of clicked with it. Defensively for the most part, we defended pretty well. They scored the first goal off a corner kick, and we had girls in the area, but no one went up to challenge so she got a clean play on it.”
The Lady Panthers’ second-place finish sent them to Senatobia for a first-round game on Monday.
“I think if we play with the kind of intensity we did today on Monday, we will be okay,” Clayton said.