STARKVILLE – The shorthanded Amory Panthers’ struggles at the plate resulted in a pair of losses against Starkville and Houston to kick off the Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association Better Baseball tournament on Thursday.
In the first game, the Panthers fell 10-4 to Starkville, and in the second, they were unable to generate enough offense in a 4-1 loss against Houston.
“We’re missing four guys and it’s not really baseball weather for us, but that’s no excuse,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We gave some guys a bunch of opportunities today, and some of them did not take advantage of it. A couple of them did, and I saw a few bright things out of the younger guys that are coming up, so that’s something to build on. It’ll be a whole different game next week because those guys will be back.”
In their second game of the day against Houston, the Panthers fell into a 3-0 hole in the top of the second after Cason Moss scored on a wild pitch in the first, while Steele Brooks hit an RBI double in the second.
Amory picked up its first base hit of the game in the bottom of the second as Bishop Holton cracked one to left field. Dylan Kimbrough got on base after being hit by a pitch, and Ben Gault came in as his courtesy runner.
Ace Rock laid down a bunt to advance the runners, but the Panthers’ inning came to an end after a groundout to first. The Toppers took a 4-0 lead in the top of the third after Will Echoles hit an RBI double to left field.
The Panthers got on the board in the bottom of the fourth after Cayden Smith led Amory off with a bomb towards left field.
“Cayden (Smith) had a pretty big day,” Pace said. “He led the team offensively in both games, and I think he had two hits in Game 1. He put the ball in play, and I’m proud of it because we’ll need him next year for sure.”
Amory’s defense held the Toppers to a three-up, three-down in the top of the fifth. Gault led the bottom of the fifth off for the Panthers with a single to left field, while Sam Black laid down a bunk to advance him.
Braden Maranto drew a walk to get on base, but two straight outs ended the Panthers’ day.
Also Thursday: Starkville 10, Amory 4
After scoring four runs in the first two innings, the Panthers were unable to hold off Starkville’s offensive firepower in a 10-4 loss on Thursday.
“We had a big inning against Starkville in the second where we scored on a passed ball and a walk, but we didn’t hit it well here in either game,” Pace said. “Jack Howell hit one in the gap early for a score, but other than that it wasn’t pretty baseball. Defensively, Kye Dozier and Ace Rock threw strikes for us, and we had Dylan (Kimbrough) behind the plate, giving us a chance in both games.”