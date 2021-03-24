AMORY – The Amory Panthers fell in their first two division games, 6-2 and 10-1, against Kossuth.
Tuesday
The Panthers and the Aggies fought through a pitcher’s duel for six innings between Amory’s Bo Rock and Kossuth’s Jaxin Settlemires, but Kossuth pushed ahead with five runs in the top of the seventh for the win.
Amory took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on John Isaac Wallace’s RBI single.
Kossuth pulled even in the top of the fifth with a two-out hit to tie the game.
The Panthers threatened to retake the lead in the bottom half, opening up the inning with three straight hits from Ethan Kimbrough, Corbin Gillentine and Clayton Reese, but the next three struck out to strand the bases loaded.
Amory cashed in the bottom of the sixth, going up 2-1 with some strong baserunning. Rock led off with a hit, and Walker Maranto put two on with a bunt single. Courtesy runner Will McComb scored when he and Maranto pulled off the double steal to retake the lead. The Panthers threatened to add on when Wallace reached on an error and Kimbrough moved the runners up with a sacrifice bunt, but the inning ended with a pair of strikeouts.
The Aggies had the big inning to grab the win in the top of the seventh, scoring five runs on two hits, a walk and three Panther errors.
The Panthers had another good chance in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with one out on Bryce Glenn’s single and walks to Reed Stanford and Rock but couldn’t cash in on a run.
Rock went six innings in the start, scattering six hits, allowing one run and striking out six while walking one.
Friday
The Panthers and Aggies were tied 1-1 going into the third inning with Amory’s run scoring on a Bo Rock RBI single, but Kossuth broke the tie with a couple of solo homers before breaking out for a big fifth inning.
In addition to Rock, Hunter Jones, Bryce Glenn and Clayton Reese also had hits in the loss. On the mound, Tyler Sledge and Jones combined to strike out six.