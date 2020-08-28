AMORY – The Amory Panthers have plenty of reasons to be excited on both offense and defense this season.
On the offensive side, the Panthers return all their skill players, and on defense, they bring back all but two starters.
One of the only question marks during the offseason was their offensive line, where they were having to replace all five starters, and that has been a focus, especially since putting pads on for the first time this week.
“We are just excited about the year. We have to get our offensive line gelled and figure out who exactly those five are going to be. As a coach, I feel like we were behind there, just because we hadn’t been able to have any physical contact in pads until this week,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “We would have had those guys out here in the spring to see who can do it, who can’t do it, and now we had to wait until the first day in pads to really see who those guys are going to be. But I’m sure there are some other schools that are having to fill some holes up front too, probably not all five, but it is what it is.”
Amory’s skill players found plenty of success last season, averaging nearly 35 points a game, and Glenn expects to rely on that same group this season, which includes senior Hunter Jones at quarterback, seniors Braxton Griffin, Jay Hampton and James Spratt at wide receiver and freshman Charleston French in the backfield.
Part of their success could feed off the maturity of the offensive line.
“We feel like we have to take advantage of our skill players. We have to take advantage of getting those guys the ball, so it might be living on the perimeter some,” Glenn said. “If that means we’re catching it and throwing it quick and getting it in those guys’ hands, we will do that. But we are going to have to run the football. To win big, you have to run the football, and we feel decent at our running back positions there, but we have to get it figured out up front.”
Defense flying around
On defense, one of the big changes is bringing in new defensive coordinator Chris Shoup over from Tupelo. Glenn said the players have taken to him quickly during the last few months.
“Our defense has really been flying around. Coach Shoup has the guys excited and understanding the task at hand, and that’s to stop people on defense. That is our goal,” Glenn said. “He has really put that to his guys on that side of the ball. They understand what he is trying to get accomplished and what we’re trying to get accomplished as a team. Teams that win championships are really good on defense, and that’s our goal is to be as good as we can possibly be on defense.”
Senior safety Ja’Kobey Cope agreed with Glenn that Shoup had the defense amped up.
“He’s more hyped up, and he explains things to us more personally,” Cope said. “He explains the certain characteristics of whatever position we play really well to us.”
One of the biggest focuses on defense during the offseason was to improve on tackling and cut down on missed ones.
“We have a good group defensively coming back that have played a lot of football, but we have to make sure we tackle. The name of the game is tackling people, getting them on the ground and pre-snap alignment,” Glenn said. “When we went back and kind of reviewed last year’s tape, we missed way too many tackles, and that was part of the reason why we weren’t successful at times, so we have to get that cleared up.”
Playoff run is the goal
The Panthers are looking to beat a streak of three-straight seasons in which they have gotten eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
Last year’s loss to Independence was the toughest of those three as the Wildcats won on a last-second touchdown.
“I don’t know that I have been part of a game quite like that one,” Glenn said. “With James (Spratt) getting his concussion right before the half and putting him out, and then not having Walker (Maranto) that night or Braxton (Griffin) basically in the second half, and to still have a chance to win, and we felt like we had controlled the ballgame the entire time until about midway through the fourth quarter. For it to end like it did it definitely leaves a bad taste in your mouth, but it’s like I told the guys after the game that night, bottle that up and remember what this tastes like right now. You never want to taste it again. Hopefully that has driven them this summer to come out and get after it because we felt like we let one slip away.”
While all four teams in Amory’s division were eliminated in the first round last season, Glenn said he still thinks it’s a tough division and that there wasn’t much disparity between the first few teams.
Amory’s lone division loss came to Booneville last season, a team that also returns the majority of its starters.
“If you don’t come to play any of our opponents in our division on a Friday night, you will get beat,” Glenn said. “I have all the respect in the world for John (Keith), who is coming in at Nettleton because I have worked with him and known him a long time. He’s going to get that program rolling there, and they have some talent and a good foundation to build on. Coach (Mike) Mattox always puts a very tough opponent on the field every year at Booneville, and that will be one that we will have to fight, claw and scratch in. Coach Kelly and his staff do a great job at Kossuth, and they are going to play you tooth and nail every snap.”
Glenn said things have been positive in the first week of practice.
“It’s just been a continuation of a summer, and we have been able to continue doing what we have been doing since June 1, which is get prepared for that Sept. 4 date,” he said. “The guys have been really, really good. We have had a really good summer, and hopefully we will continue that here in fall camp. Expectations are high, but they are at Amory every year. That’s the way you want it. We just have to go out and execute and play with great emotion, great intensity and let the cards fall where they may.”
The Panthers travel to Mooreville this Friday for their preseason scrimmage.