AMORY – The Amory Panthers all but had their trip to the Class I state championship sealed with just seconds left to go in their state semifinal match against St. Andrews on Wednesday night.
But more clock remained than Amory thought, and the Saints tied the game to force overtime, then hit a game-winner in the first extra period to take the 4-3 win to head to the state championship game.
“When we scored, we thought it was the 80th minute, and then they scored a couple of minutes after that,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “It’s a heartbreaker. I know how Miami felt back in the early 2000s when they had that last pass interference with Ohio State. That’s kind of where we were tonight. I’m very proud of our kids because we played hard and competed all over the field.”
St. Andrews’ Jackson Bataille put the Saints on the board in the 28th minute, but Bryn Camp was quick to answer him just two minutes later to leave it locked at 1-1 at the half.
Connor Dunnigan followed through with his header that deflected off Amory goalkeeper Landon Koehn and pushed the Saints ahead at the 48-minute mark.
Reed Stanford was the one to tie the game up quickly this time for Amory, following through on Camp’s deflected shot with his goal in the 50th minute.
Amory’s winning moment appeared to happen in the final minute when Camp took advantage of Saints keeper Jack Newell coming out of the goal as his breakaway gave the Panthers the late 3-2 lead.
That lead was short-lived, however, as St. Andrews forced overtime with their late goal, following up after a big save from Koehn, and Bataille’s goal two-plus minutes into the first 10-minute period gave them the win.
“You can’t let up,” Clayton said of the Saints’ final goal in regulation. “It’s such an emotional rollercoaster. You score and you’re thinking there’s only seconds left anyway. As you keep going for that last couple of minutes, the time just starts standing still, and it keeps making it a little bit tougher. They did a good job following up a shot.”
Koehn made several key saves in the goal on the night, and Clayton praised the defense of Will McComb, Lane Carroll, Mattison Glenn and Tyler Sledge on the back line as well.
Worth every penny
“Landon had one of his best games of the season, and Bryn made some great plays up top,” Clayton said. “Our midfield was good, and our back line did a really good job for the most part with not giving them quality shooting opportunities.
“It was one of those games where, like I told the boys, everybody ought to be tipping $20 more on the way out because it was worth way more than $10 for what they saw for the last couple of hours.”
It was the fourth North half appearance for the Panthers in the last six seasons, with two wins and two losses.
“It’s a tough loss. Bryn is our lone senior, and he had a tremendous last two years. We will really miss him,” Clayton said. “It takes him a couple of weeks to get his feet back when he joins us after football, and this year, it was late, about Thanksgiving. To still score 20-something goals is impressive.
“It’s a good group, and we won a lot of games. This was one of the better teams we played, and to have that 3-2 lead in the 80th minute, that’s all you can ask for from these guys.”
Amory will return several starters next season, most of which come from their large junior class.
“We’re excited about the future,” Clayton said. “Hopefully this will be good motivation for us as we go forward. I’m proud of the guys and proud of the effort this year.”