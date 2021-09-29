AMORY – The Amory Panthers shook off a slow start to take a 20-19 lead against Houston in the third quarter on Friday night. The upset wasn’t to be, as two fourth-quarter touchdowns and a late pick sealed their fates and saw the Toppers leave with a 32-20 victory in the battle of the Dampeer brothers, Brooks and Baylor.
Amory coach Brooks Dampeer praised his offense’s running game in the loss.
“They’re everything to us. It’s kind of a three-headed monster back there,” Dampeer said. “Charleston (French) is a really talented running back, and then you add Jatarian (Ware) and Jaurquez Ivy to it. They all do different things, but they also block for each other.”
The Hilltoppers got the ball to start the game and rattled off four straight first downs to get into the red zone. A Ryan Alsup sack finally gave the Panthers something to cheer about, but the visitors found the end zone on the next play.
Stout defensive efforts by Ivy, Carter Lundquist, Isiah Smith and James Conner slowed the Toppers down, but the first quarter ended with the visitors sniffing the red zone, and the Toppers went up 13-0 early in the second quarter.
The next offensive series for the Panthers began with a negative play, but they got it going with runs by Ivy and French. The Panthers’ offense got to the 27-yard line, and on the next play, French ran it in for the touchdown. Dylan Thompson’s extra point cut the lead to 13-7.
The Hilltoppers answered, adding to their lead and making it a 19-7 contest.
French and Ware started the next possession with back-to-back carries before Ware’s pass to T.J. Parks moved the chains. A flag against the Toppers added to the yardage, and two plays later, Ware called his own number and took it in for the touchdown to cut the lead to 19-13.
After the kickoff, the Panthers got the ball back when Ja’Tavious Ward made a leaping interception, but the Amory offense stalled going into the half.
Cameron Haynes picked up key yardage on the opening kickoff of the second half. Ware found Allen Dobbs to move the sticks, and Ivy and French ran the ball down to the seven-yard line before Ware scored his second touchdown of the evening. Thompson’s extra point gave the Panthers a 20-19 lead midway through the third.
The Panthers’ defense made the most of the momentum. A false start flag set the Toppers way behind the mark, and a third-down stop by Conner and Nathaniel Walker finally saw the punter come out.
Amory’s offense was unable to cash in on the momentum and eventually turned the ball over on downs.
The Toppers kept it on the ground to end the quarter and made the Panthers pay to begin the fourth, taking the lead back on a long quarterback keeper to make it a 25-20 game with 11:47 left after a failed two-point conversion.
Amory’s next drive started out promising, but Houston came up with the takeaway on a fumble recovery and added to their lead to make it 32-20 with four minutes left in the game.
The Panthers dive into Division 4-3A play this Friday night as they travel to county rival Aberdeen for the annual A-Game.