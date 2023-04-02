SALTILLO – The determined Amory Panthers made a late-game push to challenge Saltillo during Saturday afternoon’s game, but the Tigers managed to hold off Amory’s comeback attempt and take a 5-3 win.
“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster with everything going on, but it was a breath of fresh air to finally get to play,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We struck some ball pretty well considering how long we’ve been off, but it was tough with how windy it is. We showed some fight in the end and get a few guys some much-needed mound time.”
The Tigers came out firing as Luke Wood, Jacob Brown and Drake Douglas all picked up base hits in the bottom of the first, and Baylor Roberts and Mason Easterling drove in the first two runs for Saltillo.
Amory answered back with its first run in the second inning after Bryce Glenn hit a single, and his courtesy runner, Jathan Wray, came home on an error. Saltillo’s lead grew to 4-1 by the bottom of the third as Douglas hit an RBI single in the second, while Wood had an RBI double in the third.
Corbin Gillentine gave the Panthers a needed spark in the sixth inning, leading off with a bomb to right field to cut the score to 4-2. Tyler Sledge continued the newly found momentum with a base hit to left field, but three straight outs closed out the inning for Amory.
The Panthers got two quick outs in the bottom of the sixth as Ty Hester snagged one at first, while Gillentine hauled one in at right field. Despite having two outs, Saltillo managed to add to its lead with an RBI single from Easterling.
“We’ve got to put teams away when we get two outs,” Pace said. “They scored a couple of runs with two outs, and their shortstop was dangerous at the plate all day against us.”
Cayden Smith found a way to get on base in the seventh inning after advancing to second on an error, and he made his way home after another error by Saltillo to cut the score to 5-3 with two outs. The Tigers closed things off by snagging a fly ball hit to center field.
“Before the game, we talked about how special this group is and how important our fan support is,” Pace said. “We didn’t come into this game wanting anyone to feel sorry for us, we wanted to win. Saltillo had the best hospitality and did everything in its power to make sure we had a special day on our first day back.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.