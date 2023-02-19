AMORY - The Amory Panthers came out fast and furious in their Class 3A first-round matchup against Rosa Fort last Tuesday. Led by Kanye Stevenson’s 27 points night, the Panthers got hot early and dominated in a 79-52 victory.
“We hit shots early, and we’ve seen that if we can do that early in the game, our defense feeds off that,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “When these guys get off to a good start offensively, we see a lot of things go our way.”
The Panthers came out rolling to start the game as DeAndre Blair’s basket and Amare Brown’s three-point play gave them a five-point lead. After Rosa Fort cashed in on a three-pointer, the Panthers hit right back, going on a 9-0 run highlighted by CD Bolton’s three-pointer to extend their lead.
A basket from Stevenson sparked an 8-0 run for Amory that lasted into the second quarter. Elijah Spratt continued Amory’s dominant performance, dropping in a bucket to start a 7-0 run.
A pair of free throws by Stevenson gave Amory a 33-9 lead in the second, but the Lions finished out the quarter with a 9-2 run. The Panthers started the second half like the first as Brown’s quick basket began a 5-0 run.
The Lions responded with back-to-back three-pointers, forcing Amory to call a timeout. The Panthers quickly responded with baskets from Stevenson, Blair and Quaid Johnson. Stevenson added to Amory’s lead by knocking down a three-pointer to end the third.
“Kanye (Stevenson) is a big piece of what we do,” Pearson said. We’ve been talking to him more and more to finish out here and wanting the ball at any given point in the possession, and I thought he did that.”
Buckets from Stevenson, Bolton and Isiah Smith kept the run going to start the fourth quarter. After a basket by the Lions, Bolton answered with a bucket to start a 7-0 run that was capped off with a steal and score by Stevenson.
Rosa Fort reeled off back-to-back three-pointers, but Johnson and Bolton responded with back-to-back three-pointers to end the game.
Stevenson led all scorers with 27 points, while Bolton added 13 points and DeAndre Blair scored 10 points.
Saturday: Booneville 77, Amory 46
The Booneville Blue Devil took control early by gaining a big lead to walk away with a 77-46 win over Amory on Saturday.
After an opening basket by Isiah Smith, the Blue Devils went on a 14-0 run to take a double-digit lead in the first quarter. Smith scored all seven of Amory’s points in the first as they went into the second down 26-7.
A 15-3 run by Booneville increased the score to 41-10 before Amare Brown ended Amory’s drought with a basket followed by a pair of free throws. The Blue Devils went into halftime with a 52-18 lead after a 7-0 run.
Kanye Stevenson scored Amory’s first three points of the third, and CD Bolton followed with a three-pointer. Bolton cashed in on back-to-back three-pointers to close out the quarter as Amory headed into the fourth down 65-30. Quaid Johnson scored seven points in the fourth for Amory, while Brown and Ty Hester knocked down three-pointers.
Bolton, Johnson and Smith all finished with nine points in the loss.