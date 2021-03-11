AMORY – The Amory Panthers kept their strong start to the season going, completing a three-game sweep at their own tournament with wins over West Union, East Union and Pine Grove on Thursday and Saturday.
Thursday: Amory 8, West Union 0
Corbin Gillentine pitched the shutout in four innings, striking out six, allowing no hits and walking six.
The Panthers put up all eight runs in the first two innings.
“One thing we had been struggling with before this was squaring balls up,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “It was good to see some guys we were counting on hit some balls hard. We’re having good at bats, but it’s just a thing of stringing them together and being consistent. That’s the main thing we’re working on.”
Walker Maranto led off with a double to center, and Reed Stanford advanced him to third with a grounder to second. Bryce Glenn picked up the first RBI of the game with a base hit in the hole at short, and Bo Rock reached on an error in the outfield but Glenn was cut down at third.
Gillentine was hit by a pitch, and John Isaac Wallace drew a walk to load the bases. Jack Clayton reached on an error at second that sent home two more runs to make it 3-0.
Amory batted around in the second and put up five more runs. Maranto got to second on an error to lead off, and Stanford drove him in immediately with an RBI single to center. Glenn picked up his second hit with a shot past third base, but the Eagles nearly got out of the jam with the next two outs.
Wallace drew his second walk, and Clayton reached on a wild pitch after a strikeout to send home another run.
Hunter Jones finished off the scoring with his two-run single to right field that scored both Glenn and Wallace.
“Corbin got out of some jams, and that’s one thing is he has to keep his pitch count down and stay confident and believe in himself,” Hoggard said. “We would like to see him work ahead in the count and save some pitches, but it’s hard to complain when he’s getting outs. It was good for him, and there are some things he can take as positives.”
Saturday: Panthers sweep East Union and Pine Grove
The Panthers’ pitching kept up its strong performances on Saturday with 5-2 and 5-1 wins over East Union and Pine Grove.
Bo Rock went four and two-thirds and struck out eight in the start against East Union, while Hunter Jones closed out the game with an inning and a third scoreless. Tyler Sledge went the distance against Pine Grove, scattering four hits, allowing one run and striking out seven.
Amory got the bats going in the bottom of the third. With one out, Jones singled to left, stole second and scored on a passed ball. Clayton Reese reached on an bunt, and Walker Maranto got on with a walk.
Reed Stanford had the big hit of the inning, doubling to right to drive in two runs and advancing to third on the throw.
Rock struck out the side in the top of the fourth, and the Panthers came through again with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Clayton singled to left, and Jones drove him in with an RBI double down the left field line to make it 4-0.
Rock got in a jam in the fifth with the Urchins’ only two runs of the game coming in to score, and Jones came on in relief, getting a grounder to second to get out of the bases-loaded jam. Amory scored its final run in the fifth with Stanford picking up his second hit and coming in to score on Rock’s grounder.
East Union loaded the bases in the sixth, but Bryce Glenn cut down a runner at home and Rock snagged a foul ball near the first base dugout to keep them off the board.
In the win over Pine Grove, the Panthers picked up runs in the first and third with RBI hits by Ethan Kimbrough and Glenn and scored three in the third, including a two-run single from Rock.