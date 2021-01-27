AMORY – The Amory Panthers finished off a clean sweep of their division slate for the second year in a row, shutting out TCPS 7-0 in their regular season finale last Tuesday night.
Amory jumped out to a 6-0 lead at the half and finished the win off with their seventh and final goal with around five minutes to go.
“We were hoping to get it a little bit sooner than what we did. We created some good opportunities and just couldn’t finish,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Our guys are doing a better job of spreading out, moving the ball, and we still have to be a little more creative with our movement as far as wide players moving inside and inside players getting wide, things like that. Overall, we have come a long way the last couple of weeks, and I think we have hit our stride a little bit.”
Bryn Camp started the scoring off with his first goal in the third minute, then made it 2-0 off a ball played from the back line by Lane Carroll in the 16th minute.
Gunnar Williams got in on the scoring with Camp recording the assist around 10 minutes later, and Riley Grace quickly added another goal to make it 4-0 just a few seconds later.
Reed Stanford’s goal in the 29th minute started to put the game out of reach. Camp finished off his hat trick in the 43rd minute by heading in a free kick from Grace to make it 6-0.
The Panthers kept the pressure on offensively in the second half with many shots on goal but weren’t able to finish off the win until Dylan Thompson found the back of the net late in the game on an assist from Isaiah Legaspi.
Amory recorded its seventh shutout in division play and ninth overall of the season as Landon Koehn and Tyler Sledge split time in the goal.
“Our defense played really well tonight. They didn’t push many numbers forward and kind of set back, but we still found ways to get in behind their defense, even with them dropping,” Clayton said. “Our ball work is getting a lot better, and our spacing is getting a lot better.”
The playoffs begin for the Panthers this week as they get set to host the Mississippi School of Math and Science in the first round on Tuesday night.
(G) TCPS 2, Amory 0
In a rematch from the previous Saturday, the Lady Panthers held TCPS scoreless until two late goals.
The Lady Eagles scored in the 65th minute after a corner kick and then capitalized on an Amory miscue just three minutes later to make it 2-0.
“For the first 65 minutes, we played pretty well. We let a ball through on that corner kick and then mishandled their second goal,” Clayton said. “We knew coming in we had to win by more than one goal, and it was tough. We have asked a lot of the girls with not having Macie (Williams) for these two games, the biggest ones of the season.”
It was Amory’s second straight game without midfielder and leading scorer Macie Williams, and Clayton said he was proud of how his team has adjusted since her injury.
“Some girls have had to play in different positions, some they haven’t played a lot in, but with the girls responding like they did and being in those games, it tells a lot about their resolve and how they have improved over the year to be able to do that,” he said. “I don’t think at the beginning of the season, we were mentally tough enough to be able to do something like that and been in both of those games.”
The Lady Panthers will travel to St. Andrews, which eliminated Amory last season in the second round. Clayton said he is impressed with how far his young team has come and praised the players that have stepped up since Williams’ injury.
“We have had other girls really step up. Emma (Pinkerton) and Christi Carol (Smith) played really well in the back, and Maggie (Glenn) had a really good game today at the right back,” he said. “Emma (Gore) and Ellie (Baker) have progressed as attackers. Riley (Todd), Payton (Ford) and Alyssa (Schrock) have gotten better as inside players in the midfield as the year has went on.”