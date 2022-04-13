HATLEY/AMORY – The Amory Panthers flexed their offensive firepower this week in their first division games in nearly a month, grabbing a sweep of Hatley with 17-1 and 16-0 victories.
The Panthers will face off with Nettleton this week to decide the division championship.
“We finally hit it, and we have had good batting practice sessions,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We went to Saltillo on Saturday and got beat 6-5, and we had four walks, four hit batters, two errors, so we gave them 10 freebies and outhit them 11-6. It was frustrating to see us go out and fight for two and them get it, but we hit it well tonight.”
In last Monday’s 17-1 win, Amory batted around in the top of the first and put up a 6-0 lead. Ethan Kimbrough started off the scoring by driving in a pair with his base hit after Reed Stanford singled and Walker Maranto reached on an error.
Kimbrough came in to score on a wild pitch, and Tyler Sledge added a sacrifice fly. Clayton Reese smacked an RBI single to right and score on another wild pitch to round out the Panthers’ scoring in the first.
The Tigers countered by getting the first two on and scoring their only run in the bottom of the first. Rob Ward drew a walk, and Tristan Hendrix doubled and Ward scored on an error in the outfield. Bo Rock struck out the side to keep the Panthers up 6-1.
Amory answered with another big inning in the second, adding seven more runs. Kimbrough smashed a two-run shot over the fence in right center, and Will McComb had an RBI single later in the inning. Maranto, Rock and Corbin Gillentine also had hits in the big inning.
Bryce Glenn had the big hit in the four-run third inning with his bases-clearing triple to center.
All nine Amory starters finished with a hit in the win with Kimbrough, Rock and Gillentine having multi-hit games.
“Ethan (Kimbrough) and Bryce (Glenn) both hit two baseballs very hard, and (Bo) Rock had two hard hits,” Pace said. “Corbin (Gillentine) is still swinging it well, and Clayton (Reese) is starting to swing it a little bit.”
Rock allowed just three baserunners with Hendrix getting the lone hit. He struck out eight on the night.
“Bo needed some work on the mound tonight, and he just threw 49 pitches,” Pace said.
Friday: Amory 16, Hatley 0
The Panthers finished off the sweep with big innings in the first and third.
Amory put up eight runs in the first with Reed Stanford leading off with a double and scoring on an error. Bo Rock singled and stole home to score a run, and Corbin Gillentine added an RBI single. Bryce Glenn hit a sacrifice fly, and Walker Maranto had the big hit of the inning in his second at-bat with a bases-clearing triple.
Gillentine added an RBI double for the only run in the second, but the Panthers exploded for seven more runs to finish off the win in the third.
Rock smashed a long three-run homer after Ethan Kimbrough hit an RBI single. Will McComb drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI, and Stanford finished it off with a walkoff, two-run single.
Tyler Sledge picked up the win, allowing just one hit and one walk in three innings, while striking out seven.