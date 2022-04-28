AMORY – The Amory Panthers finished out the week with a trio of wins, first having a perfect game broken up in the seventh against Houston last Monday’s 8-2 win before having an easy first-round sweep against Humphreys County with 16-0 and 18-0 victories.
The Panthers move on to the second round to face the winner of Independence and Alcorn Central.
Amory’s Bo Rock threw six perfect innings against Houston before an infield single on a close play at first to lead off the seventh.
“Bo threw the ball really, really well,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We had a questionable call there at first, and I’m not sure if everybody knew what was going on. It was a very good bounce back that we needed, and now it’s that time of the year where you have to win or go home.”
The Panthers went down in order against Houston until the bottom of the third when Bryce Glenn reached on an error, and Will McComb drove in the first run with an RBI single.
Walker Maranto and Ethan Kimbrough had back-to-back hits with a single and a double to drive in two more and go up 3-0, and Kimbrough stole home to make it 4-0.
Reed Stanford walked and later scored on a wild pitch in the fifth, and Clayton Reese drove in a pair with his two-run single to center later in the inning.
Houston scored its only runs after the infield single in the seventh, but Rock closed out the game with a strikeout, allowing the lone hit, walking two and striking out seven on the night.
In Game 1 against Humphreys County, Amory scored 11 in the first and five more in the second inning.
Stanford led off with a triple and scored on Kimbrough’s sacrifice fly. Four straight free passes to Tyler Sledge, Reese, Glenn and McComb brought in more runs, and Stanford reached on an error that scored a pair.
Maranto drove in a run with an RBI single, and Corbin Gillentine cleared the bases with his three-run double to close out the scoring in the first.
Amory scored all its runs with two outs in the second, highlighted by Maranto’s two-run homer. Stanford also added an RBI single, and Rock scored on a passed ball.
Sledge finished the game with three no-hit innings, striking out eight of the ten batters he faced.
“We tried to play a doubleheader, and they didn’t want to do it,” Pace said. “Pitching wise for them, they threw the ball around the plate a little bit and made some plays there early.”
The Panthers finished off the first-round sweep with an 18-0 win on Saturday at Humphreys County. Glenn threw a pair of scoreless innings, while Jack Howell finished the win off with a scoreless third.
Maranto had his second two-run homer in as many days with his bomb in the second inning.
In the first, Rock smashed a two-run double, while Gillentine followed him with an RBI double of his own.
McComb had an RBI triple in the inning, while Glenn, Stanford and Kimbrough all hit RBI singles.
In the third, pinch hitter Ethan Childers drove in a pair of runs with a base hit.