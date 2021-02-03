It seems like more years than not lately, we’re seeing the Amory boys’ soccer team making a deep playoff run.
This year’s North half appearance marks five times in the last 10 seasons that the Panthers are getting to that game, and it’s been a common thing the last five years especially. Those seasons include two state championship appearances, another North half one and last year’s close loss in the second round.
Most of those years, we see the Panthers getting hot at the right time, and this year’s run – that is going to include at least a North half appearance, if not better – is no different.
Amory is on a seven game winning streak that includes the first two rounds of the playoffs, and they have won 11 of their last 12 games, dating back to coming back after Thanksgiving break. That lone loss was against 5A contender Saltillo, in a match where the Panthers were missing several players.
Those other four losses on their schedule? Nearly all of those came before their team was complete with players coming in from football’s deep playoff run.
Speaking of football’s run, it seems like sometimes that success carries over from season to season. Guys come in after playing well and tasting success in one sport, and they’re automatically ready to taste that in the next season that’s to come. (And if that’s the case, baseball is up next for plenty of these guys.) It also seems to help with team chemistry, which just seems to keep getting better and better for the Panthers as well.
The three North half appearances before this year’s came when Amory was in Class 4A, but this year’s run through Class I is pretty tough as well with some private schools along the way to get through too. And I think you would see the Panthers in the North finals if they were still in 4A as well this season.
Every playoff run for any team should be celebrated even in a normal year because it takes a lot of hard work, improvement as the season goes on and resilience to be one of those last few teams standing when you get to this point in the season.
It’s even more challenging this year, and like we said at the beginning of the season, getting to this point is a win in itself.
Teams have had to deal with quarantines and missing players, among the usual injuries, and I’ve even see a team here and there that had to forfeit a playoff game because of it during soccer too.
Back in December, we heard all the rumors that winter sports would be halted, and we’re still fighting through and getting to the end of those seasons.
That’s not quite a championship – which hopefully the Panthers will have a shot at this weekend – but it’s definitely a hard-fought victory in itself.