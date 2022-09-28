The Amory Panthers’ defense delivered when it mattered the most in Friday’s battle against Houston. The defense forced a few key turnovers in the second half to help Amory come away with a 31-13 win.
“It was pretty much a one-score game the whole night,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Elijah (Spratt) made a huge, game-changing play in the second quarter to give us a bit of momentum. It was really a boxing match because Houston was physical, and we had to earn everything. We went through some adversity multiple times in the game, but our kids hung in there and kept swinging back.”
Amory got on the board first to take a 3-0 lead after Dylan Thompson nailed a 23-yard field goal. The Hilltoppers gained a 7-3 lead in the second after scoring on a five-yard run, but the Panthers quickly responded with a 75-yard kick return by Elijah Spratt.
Thompson drilled the extra point to put Amory up 10-7. The Panthers added to their lead in the third quarter with an 18-yard touchdown run by Charleston French, putting the score at 17-7 after the extra point.
Houston answered in the fourth quarter with a one-yard run after marching down the field, putting the score at 17-13 after the missed extra point.
“When they scored to make it 17-13, it’s a tight ballgame, but we answered back on our next series," Dampeer said. “I think it was really important to answer their score and make it a two-score game because they were gaining some momentum.”
Amory bounced back with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth by French and Jatarian Ware to increase the lead and seal the win.
The Panthers put together 244 total yards of offense in the win while coming away with two fumble recoveries and an interception by Spratt in the second half.
“The only disappointing thing was we had three takeaways in the second half but couldn’t capitalize on them,” Dampeer said. “Our defense played really well overall, despite the yardage that we gave up. They played stingy again and created some turnovers, but we’ve got to do a better job of scoring off those turnovers offensively.”
The Panthers have a big rivalry game coming up this Friday as they open up division play against Aberdeen.
“Aberdeen is 4-1 just like us, and they’re playing pretty well so far,” Dampeer said. “We won this game, but we noticed that there are plenty of things to work on heading into the game against Aberdeen. They have a lot of stuff going for them, and we’ll need to play very well to beat them in a rivalry game.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.