RIPLEY – The last time Amory was 3-0 to start a season, its 13 seniors were still three-plus years away from being born.
The Panthers staked themselves to a 3-0 record for the first time since 1999, however, by holding on in a close one on the road, 21-14, against Ripley.
Amory led by three touchdowns early in the third but saw the Tigers stake a comeback attempt in the second half. Cameron Haynes’ interception with less than 30 seconds to go sealed the Panthers’ win.
“It happened really fast, but he threw it right to me, and I made a play on it,” Haynes said. “I think we got really complacent there late, and we weren’t starving as much as we were in the first half on defense.”
The Panthers opened the game with a promising drive as Hunter Jones found James Spratt for 16 and 20-yard catches before Spratt left with an injury, but the Tigers made a stop on fourth down.
Amory’s next two drives resulted in a three-and-out and a fumble, but the defense held, and the Panthers’ offense opened the second quarter with a long scoring drive.
Jones connected with Braxton Griffin, Corbin Gillentine and Jay Hampton on the drive and eventually found tight end Bo Rock over the middle for an 18-yard scoring strike to make it 7-0 after Bryn Camp’s extra point.
“We showed some sparks offensively, and we were so close on the deep ball a few times,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “That’s the chance you take. We ran it at times effectively to help give ourselves a chance.”
The Panthers got the ball back quickly with good field position after a three-and-out by the defense and a short punt, and Griffin hauled in the 24-yard pass from Jones to extend the lead to 14-0 with 3:31 left in the second quarter.
“Our defense pushed some three and outs right there, and we came on with a bunch of momentum,” Jones said. “We drove down the field there, and the guys made some good catches, then of course, we ran it down a little bit.”
Amory nearly scored again to close out the first half as Jones found Hampton down the right sideline for a 41-yard gain, but the Tigers held them to a field goal attempt that went wide right.
Reece Cantrell and the Panthers’ defense set up the offense to open the third as they recovered a fumble on Ripley’s first play at the 14-yard line.
Charleston French found the end zone five plays later on a 4-yard run to make it 21-0.
The Tigers made it interesting from there as Immanuel Griffin first broke free on a 43-yard touchdown run with 5:43 left in the third, then scored on a 1-yard run to cap off a long Ripley drive with less than five minutes to go.
Ripley had two more attempts to tie things up, as first the Amory defense held on fourth down and then Haynes came away with his interception to seal it.
“That was a big play by Cam right there to seal it,” Glenn said. “It was just a sloppy night, and we about botched it. We had some confusion there with the officials late with a timeout, but the ball was snapped before I got the timeout. But like I told the guys, an ugly win is a win. We’re 3-0 and get to wake up on Saturday morning with a win, and that’s all that matters. We have a lot of getting better to do though.”
Jones was 19 of 32 passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns with Griffin being his leading receiver with nine catches for 76 yards. French rushed for 73 yards on 21 carries. Gillentine had four catches for 48 yards with Hampton hauling in two catches for 59 yards. Defensively, Walker Maranto led the way with seven tackles.
“They are a real good football team that has scored a lot of points, and I was so proud of our defense and the way they played,” Ripley coach Perry Liles said. “Our two cornerbacks are in the ninth and tenth grade, and they played really hard. Their quarterback (Jones) is really good, and their No. 1 (Hampton) is really good, and they have an exciting scheme. We practiced really well this week to get that handled. Our offense woke up a little bit in the second half and made a game of it, and I was proud of that.”
Amory returns home for the first time since its opener to face New Albany.
“New Albany is a great program, a great coaching staff,” Glenn said. “It’ll be a big time atmosphere at Longenecker Field.”