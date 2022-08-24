AMORY – The Amory Panthers didn’t miss a beat from last season, dominating on both sides of the ball in a 25-6 jamboree win against Kossuth on Friday night.
The Panthers had three different players score a touchdown on offense and forced four turnovers on defense, one which led to a touchdown.
“I’m really proud of our guys. They worked really hard this summer and in fall camp, and tonight, enough people contributed that you could play guys one way if you wanted to,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “I thought we ran the ball really well and that we did multiple things defensively and offensively. There were some good things that happened tonight, but the kids still gave us some things we have to work on. We have to have a good week of prep. I’m just proud of our players because every kid in our program played tonight, so hats off to them and to our scout teams that are playing throughout the week. They are doing a good job.”
The two teams alternated four minutes each of offense, and Amory scored its first touchdown early in the scrimmage on a 29-yard run by Elijah Spratt. TJ Parks had a first-down catch on the drive.
The Aggies were able to move the ball during their first possession, but Allen Dobbs ended that threat with a pick and a long return.
Charleston French made it 12-0 with his 13-yard scoring run after runs by Emmanuel Randle and Braden Maranto put the Panthers in the red zone.
Maranto hit Cameron Haynes for a 31-yard scoring strike for the final offensive touchdown for Amory, and Dylan Thompson had a long fumble recovery touchdown to cap off the scoring.
“Charleston and Emmanuel can both do a lot of good things, and he’s taken Emmanuel under his wing and trying to help him. We are glad to have him back at Amory,” Dampeer said. “Braden (Maranto) has come a long way, and he’s got a little quick where he can run it and throw it some. It takes everybody because the offensive and defensive line both played well, and we’re two deep on the defensive line.”
On defense, Dobbs finished with two interceptions, and Nathaniel Walker and Walker Maranto each forced a fumble. Isiah Smith recovered the first one, and the second was Thompson’s that was taken back for a touchdown. Maranto also recorded a pair of sacks on back-to-back plays.
“That guy in the middle of the field (Dobbs), he’s doing pretty well for us, and it’s good to know we still have him for a few years,” Dampeer said. “This game was a little bit scripted, but I thought we got a lot of good quality reps.”
Reece Crum closed out the varsity portion of the jamboree by scoring Kossuth’s touchdown on a two-yard run.
The Panthers officially open the season on the road this Friday at Itawamba AHS.
“It’s time for us to leave this rivalry with a win,” Dampeer said. “We look forward to playing Itawamba and going up there. I know it will be a great atmosphere, and our fans will travel well.”
