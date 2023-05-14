HAMILTON/OXFORD – The Amory Panthers’ dominant playoff run continues as they swept Water Valley in a pair of big wins to advance to North half again.
The Panthers swung for the fences all afternoon in Game 1 to take a 17-2 win last Tuesday, and they put the series to rest after a blazing seventh inning to win 8-2 on Saturday.
“We lost five good ones last year, and I think a lot of people wrote us off to make it back to North half,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “Of course, we’re the defending state champions, but staying on top is the hardest thing. This group has been through a lot, but they have a bunch of grit and they’re ready.
Game 1, last Tuesday: Amory 17, Water Valley 2
The Panthers wasted no time in loading the bases in the bottom of the first as Walker Maranto and Jack Howell picked up base hits, while Braden Maranto drew a walk. Ty Hester, Bryce Glenn and Corbin Gillentine drove in the first three runs with RBI singles and a sac fly.
Amory’s lead extended to 7-0 in the second after loading the bases once again after Walker Maranto’s double, while Braden Maranto reached on an error and Howell drew a walk. Courtesy runner Ben Gault scored on a fielder’s choice, while Braden Maranto was tagged out at third.
“We kind of struggled to take control early in the first in that series against Booneville, so we talked about simplifying things at the plate going into this series,” Pace said. “Scoring in every inning made things a lot easier for us.”
Glenn and Tyler Sledge followed by hitting RBI singles to extend Amory’s lead. The Blue Devils found a way to score their first two runs in the third inning, but Amory answered back to take a 10-2 lead.
The Panthers loaded the bases for a third straight at-bat, and Cayden Smith came in to score a run after Hester was hit by a pitch. Glenn drilled a two-run double to left field before Water Valley picked up the final out of the inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, Gillentine got Amory going with a solo bomb to left field. After Jack Clayton, Smith and Walker Maranto loaded the bases on singles and a walk, the Blue Devils struggled to get an out as Amory scored three straight runs on hit-by-pitches and walks.
Glenn extended Amory’s lead to 16-2 with a two-run double, and Sledge hit a sac fly out to left field to score the seventh run of the inning for Amory.
“Bryce (Glenn), Walker (Maranto) and Corbin (Gillentine) had big days at the plate,” Pace said. “This is the best time of the year to be hitting it like that, and hopefully, we can keep it up.”
Sledge, Howell and Smith all took the mound for the Panthers in Game 1. Sledge and Howell both finished with three strikeouts, while Smith tallied a pair of strikeouts in the fifth inning.
“Sledge came out, threw strikes and had a good day overall,” Pace said. “We needed him, Jack (Howell) and Cayden (Smith) to step up and lead us on the mound today because it was a hot and humid day.”
Game 2, Saturday: Amory 8, Water Valley 2
Despite getting off to a slow start at the plate, the Panther found their groove late to finish out the series with an 8-2 win.
“We got that one run, took a breath of fresh air and took our foot off the gas, and that gave them a little bit of hope,” Pace said. “Walker (Maranto) hit that home run and got us going for that five-run seventh inning.”
Amory scored their first three runs on sac flies as Tyler Sledge hit a sac fly out to left field in the first, while Walker Maranto and Braden Maranto hit sac flies in the third and fifth innings to give their team a 3-1 lead.
Things cut close for the Panthers in the sixth as Water Valley got a pair of runners on, but Bryce Glenn got Amory out of the situation with his fifth strikeout of the day.
“Bryce threw well enough to keep us in the ball game, and Ty (Hester) came in and did his job,” Pace said. “We’ve still got things to clean up and work on. The task is still very, very large, but I like our chances and our group.”
Walker Maranto broke the barrier for Amory in the seventh, smashing a solo bomb to left field. Braden Maranto followed with a double to the first-base line, and Jack Howell drew a walk to get on base.
Hester drove in a run with an RBI single, and Glenn gave the Panthers an 8-1 lead with a three-run homer. Glenn got the win for Amory, finishing with five strikeouts while only giving up two hits and five walks.
